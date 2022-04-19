Khamzat Chimaev made ‘many mistakes’ in UFC 273 win over Gilbert Burns
Chimaev beat Burns by unanimous decision after a gruelling three-round fight
Khamzat Chimaev has apologised to his coaches for his performance against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.
The Swedish fighter clinched a split decision victory over Burns after a thrilling three-round contest in Florida earlier this month.
Yet despite having his hand raised, Chimaev has now come out and criticised his own display and is frustrated he failed to secure the stoppage.
Speaking to The Mail, he said: “I feel sorry for my coaches. They work hard with me. I made many mistakes, Go back and watch my fight, like I always do.
“I will work hard, more energy. I need to be, everywhere, black belt — striking, ground-and-pound, wrestling, grappling, whatever, everything. I will fix everything now.
“One way I’m happy and one way I’m mad. I’m mad because I couldn’t finish the guy.”
Chimaev, one of the biggest rising stars in the UFC, has now won all 11 of his professional MMA fights, securing six of them by knockout.
He entered UFC 273 as the No 11 welterweight in the UFC, with Burns ranked second. But after the updated rankings were confirmed, Chimaev surged up to No 3, with Leon Edwards replacing Burns as No 2.
Briton Edwards is expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title this summer.
