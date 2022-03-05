UFC 272 LIVE: Masvidal vs Covington stream, fight card, latest updates and results tonight
Follow live updates from one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history
It is rare for a non-title bout to main event a UFC pay-per-view, but Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry is so bitter that their clash this evening has received five-round, headline billing at UFC 272.
Covington and Masvidal were close friends, long-time training partners and teammates, and even lived together before their relationship shattered – leaving just the fierce rivalry that exists between the Americans now. Masvidal has accused Covington of failing to fully pay a former coach, also alleging that the former interim welterweight champion owes debts to various loan sharks in Miami, while his rival returned fire by admonishing Masvidal over his parenting skills and relationship to his wife.
Covington has established himself as somewhat of a pantomime villain in the UFC, while veteran Masvidal became a star in 2019 by fighting three times and securing three stoppage wins – a knockout of Liverpool’s Darren Till in London, a record-setting five-second KO of Ben Askren, and a domination of Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden. Both Covington and Masvidal have failed to dethrone current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on two occasions, meaning they face long roads back to a title shot. Those roads begin with this clash at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Follow live updates from the UFC 272 prelims, main card and main event, below.
UFC 272
Colby Covington specialises in chaos.
He inflicts it upon his opponents and injects it into the very veins that run through the UFC, that bind fighters and coaches.
Covington also specialises in control, however, something that is often overlooked in the analysis of his persona and fighting style.
The relentless pace pushed by the American in the Octagon leaves his opponents with such little time to think, to the extent that contests must feel like constant carnage to them, while Covington himself maintains an impressive composure and almost unrivalled level of cardio to employ his wrestling skills and dictate the action.
Below, we take a look at the curious case of Colby Covington:
The curious case of Colby Covington
The pantomime villain takes on friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal in a seismic grudge match at UFC 272
UFC 272
