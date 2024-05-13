Jump to content

UFC fighter Mateusz Rebecki shows off gruesome facial injury after TKO loss

The Pole was stopped by Diego Ferreira in the final seconds of their bout, having sustained significant damage

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 13 May 2024 11:42
UFC lightweight Mateusz Rebecki took to Instagram on Sunday to show off his gruesome facial injuries after losing to Diego Ferreira.

Rebecki faced Ferreira at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in St Louis, Missouri, and the Pole in fact won the first round on all three judges’ scorecards.

However, Brazil’s Ferreira won the second frame on every card, before dominating Rebecki in the final round.

With nine seconds left in the fight, 39-year-old Ferreria dropped Rebecki and secured a TKO of the grounded 31-year-old.

Rebecki’s face was left a mess, with blood dripping from his eyes – both of which were swollen, almost to the point of closure.

After the fight, Rebecki shared a photo of the damage on Instagram, seemingly posting from his hospital bed. The Pole wrote the caption, “Zycie”, meaning “life”.

You can see the photo below. Discretion is advised.

