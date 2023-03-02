Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor has told Charles Oliveira to ‘shut’ his ‘pie hole’ after the Brazilian predicted a loss for the Irishman against Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler are currently filming the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, a reality television show on which they are coaching opposing teams of UFC hopefuls. The pair will then fight each other later this year.

While the bout is still without a date and location, former lightweight champion Oliveira has predicted that McGregor will come up short against Chandler.

“I don’t think he’s going to win,” Oliveira said of McGregor on The MMA Hour. “He’s a guy that sells, he’s great to promote, people love to watch his fights, but I don’t think he’s going to win.”

McGregor, in a series of since-deleted tweets, responded to Oliveira by referencing his own winning record against Brazilians.

“Charles Oliveira shut your pie hole,” the former dual-weight champion wrote.

“2-0,” he added, alongside an emoji of the Brazilian flag, before tweeting: “Actually 3-0 because Rda [Rafael dos Anjos] s*** a brick.”

McGregor knocked out Brazilians Diego Brandao and Jose Aldo in 2014 and 2015 respectively, and the 34-year-old was due to fight their compatriot Dos Anjos in 2016. McGregor won the UFC featherweight title with his KO against Aldo and was set to challenge Dos Anjos for the lightweight belt, but the Brazilian withdrew due to injury.

Charles Oliveira is a former UFC lightweight champion like Conor McGregor (Getty Images)

McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz instead, losing via submission before beating the American on points in their rematch. In the meantime, Dos Anjos lost the lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez, whom McGregor later knocked out to claim the belt.

Alvarez, who has fought Chandler twice, has predicted a win for McGregor against “Iron Mike”.

Meanwhile, Oliveira holds a victory over Chandler, whom he knocked out to win the vacant lightweight belt in 2021.