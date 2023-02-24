Conor McGregor has ‘no issues’ with Michael Chandler but vows to ‘slice through him’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor McGregor has said he has ‘no issues’ with Michael Chandler but insists he will ‘slice through’ the American later this year.

McGregor and Chandler are currently filming the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, a reality television show on which they are coaching two opposing teams of contestants. The pair will then fight one another at an as-yet-unknown date.

Speaking to The Mac Life on the set of the show on Thursday (23 February), McGregor said: “I like Michael, I had a good little buzz with him yesterday. I have no issues with him at all. I think he’s a good fighter.

“And coaching against him, I’m interestered to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of a guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall, but as far as like the small, finer details... I just don’t think... I’m not sure... I’m interested to see. I’m happy where I’m at. It will be an interesting one to go against him [coaching] before I go against him [in the ring].

“I think I’m just gonna slice through him. I think I’m a little too slicey for him than anyone else he’s fought – a little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”

The Irishman, 34, is a former dual-weight UFC champion who has predominantly competed at lightweight since 2016, while Chandler, 36, is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

However, McGregor has bulked up significantly since suffering a broken leg in his last fight, a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, and no weight class has yet been announced for the Irishman’s bout with Chandler.

When asked whether the fight will take place at lightweight or welterweight, McGregor laughed: “That’s what I said to him yesterday, I said: ‘Do you know what weight we’re doing? Are you alright with [middleweight]?!’

“Just having a buzz with him, he’s a nice guy.”

Michael Chandler on the set of 'The Ultimate Fighter’ (@UFC via Instagram)

McGregor also reiterated that his decision to take part in The Ultimate Fighter, on which he featured in 2015, was to “immerse” himself in mixed martial arts as his lay-off approaches the two-year mark.

“[I want] to give back to the game, give my wisdom and knowledge to the next generation,” he said. “I always took motivation from hard workers, people chasing their dream, people that defy doubt, that do not listen to outside noise, that are committed solely to their purpose. What better example than a reality show like this, where they come in and fight for their life? So, I’m feeding off this energy very well.”

Earlier this week, McGregor denied a claim that he had replaced contestants on his team with his ‘own guys’.