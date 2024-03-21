Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael “Venom” Page has called out Ian Machado Garry for a potential UFC clash in the UK, after making a successful debut in the promotion this month.

London welterweight Page was a standout in Bellator before making his long-awaited UFC debut, in which he outpointed Kevin Holland at UFC 299 on 9 March.

Page, 36, entered the UFC welterweight rankings with his win over Holland, and now “MVP” has turned his attention to the divisive Garry.

“Just looking at the rankings, I think the one that makes the most sense would be Ian Garry,” Page said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (20 March).

“Considering he thought I wasn’t going to get past Kevin... There was an interview he did, I’m not sure on what. They asked him his views on me, he was like: ‘Who is he fighting? Oh, he’s not going to beat Kevin. No way he gets past Kevin.’ Very dismissive, which is fine.

“People ask me about my views; everyone is entitled to their opinion, there’s no need to be angry about it, but now I’ve gotten past [Holland] and maybe you could stop me?”

Page also expressed a desire to fight Irishman Garry in the UK.

Ian Machado Garry remains unbeaten as a professional (Getty Images)

“It’s perfect,” Page said. “That would be a lot of noise there, and I think it’s a good fight. I think he’s ranked seventh, seven is my lucky number.

“He’s a great fighter. Again, no need to be negative towards anybody. He’s sparked a lot of emotional reactions from a lot of people – from his personality, his performances. He’s doing good, but I definitely believe I can beat him, so why not?”

Garry last fought in February, beating Geoff Neal via decision at UFC 298. The win kept the 26-year-old unbeaten at 14-0.