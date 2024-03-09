Jump to content

Liveupdated1710025528

UFC 299 LIVE: Sean O’Malley vs Chito Vera fight updates and results tonight

Follow live as ‘Sugar Sean’ defends his bantamweight title against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in the main event

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 09 March 2024 23:05
In the main event of UFC 299 tonight, Sean O’Malley will defend his bantamweight title against old foe Marlon Vera.

“Chito” Vera is the only man to have beaten O’Malley, having injured “Sugar Sean”’s leg to set up a TKO in 2020, but the latter is the favourite in tonight’s rematch.

Since their first meeting, O’Malley has become one of the UFC’s biggest stars, winning five straight fights – barring a No Contest against Pedro Munhoz in 2022 – and claiming the men’s bantamweight title in August.

The American, 29, knocked out Aljamain Sterling to win the belt, and now his first defence comes against Vera. The Ecuadorian, 31, last fought on the undercard of O’Malley’s title win, beating Munhoz on points to bounce back from a loss to Cory Sandhagen.

In tonight’s co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faces rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis in a five-round bout. Follow live updates and results from the UFC 299 main card and prelims, below.

Alex Pattle9 March 2024 23:02

