Nate Diaz tells ‘fragile’ Conor McGregor to ‘get some wins’ before any rematch
McGregor is set to return to UFC in 2022 after recovering from a serious leg injury
Nate Diaz has said that Conor McGregor must “prove he’s not fragile” before he agrees to a potential third fight between the pair.
Diaz and McGregor split two encounters in 2016.
With McGregor set to return to UFC in 2022 after recovering from a serious leg injury, the prospect of a third battle was floated by the organisation’s president, Dana White.
“I wouldn’t count out a Conor-Nate 3,” White told TMZ. “Listen, I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen.”
Responding to the suggestion, Diaz challenged McGregor to “get some wins” to earn another fight.
The Irishman fractured his tibia in defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, one of two defeats to the lightweight last year.
Diaz tweeted: “Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not fragile first.”
McGregor hopes to return to sparring next month.
The 33-year-old will then decide in what weight class he will target a UFC return.
