‘I’m not fighting Conor, he sucks’: Nate Diaz refuses trilogy fight with McGregor

Nate Diaz has extinguished talk of a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor and accused the UFC of holding him up from facing other opponents.

Diaz wants the company to give him a fight so he can see out his contract. It’s thought the star either wants to retire or to try his hand in another promotion. But the 37-year-old has ruled out the possibility that a final UFC fight will be against McGregor.

He tweeted: “I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up UFC? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please Thanks.”

Diaz became the first person to beat McGregor in the UFC in 2016 but the Irish fighter claimed a win over him five months later. And though a trilogy bout was one fans always expected to see, it seems it won’t be one that takes place.

A fight between Diaz and Dustin Poirier was understood to be going ahead but never came to fruition. The strained relationship between Diaz and the UFC hasn’t been helped by the company using him and his brother Nick on ‘420 day’, a day to celebrate marijuana, after the promotion had previously punished them for use of the drug.

Diaz vented his frustration once again on social media. He tweeted: “It’s s*** like this why I need to get the f*** out of the sorry a** UFC.

“Didn’t you guys suspend Nick for five years and fine me loads of money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bull****.”