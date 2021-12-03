Nate Diaz says he turned down UFC fight with rising star Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz has said he recently turned down a fight against rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev amid reports that the two could go head-to-head.

Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract, and rumours suggest that the Californian could be paired with Chimaev – perhaps in an attempt to further enhance the latter’s profile.

Chimaev is undefeated at 10-0, and the Russian-born Swede has gone 4-0 in the UFC since debuting last year. He has won all 10 of his professional bouts by stoppage, remarkably absorbing just one significant strike in the UFC.

Diaz (20-13) shot to fame with his submission victory over Conor McGregor on short notice in March 2016, though the 36-year-old has fought just four times since, losing three of those bouts.

“They’re coming at me with [Khamzat], and I’m like: ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie,’” Diaz told TMZ.

“I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

Chimaev, who last fought in October, has already seen his Instagram follower count climb to 2.9 million as a result of his ruthless performances and seemingly unfaltering confidence.

Chimaev’s most recent victory – over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 – saw the 27-year-old enter the welterweight rankings at No10, though he has since slipped to 11th.

Khamzat Chimaev has won all 10 of his professional fights by stoppage (Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images)

That technicality is seemingly working against Chimaev in his bid to fight Diaz, who has said he only wants a top-10 opponent.

“I’m trying to fight somebody in the UFC, like ASAP, but nobody wants to fight. I’ve been trying to get somebody for a minute,” said Diaz, who was outpointed by Leon Edwards in his most recent bout, in June.

“Anybody from the top 10, I’ve been trying to fight – in any weight division – but they all wanna keep their mouth shut ‘cause they’re all scared.”

Chimaev quickly responded to Diaz, writing on Twitter: “You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don’t care who to fight, I’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings?

“I’m here to kill everyone, I’m the king here, I’m a gangster here.

“You are the easiest money for me thin @NateDiaz209,” Chimaev wrote in a follow-up Tweet, before adding: “Say hello to your older brother [Nick], tell him not to be afraid of me.

“I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello. Well, poor man ran away.”