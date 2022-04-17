The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 23 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET) on Saturday 23 April, with the main card following at 2am BST (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET) on Sunday 24 April.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade (women’s strawweight)

Tanner Boser vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Clay Guida vs Claudio Puelles (lightweight)

Lando Vannata vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Maycee Barber vs Montana de la Rosa (women’s flyweight)

Steve Garcia vs Damar Hadzovic (lightweight)

Prelims

Sumudaerji vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Louis Cosce vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Jordan Wright vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Dwight Grant vs Sergey Khandozhko (welterweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Isaac Villanueva (light heavyweight)

Aoriqileng vs Cameron Else (bantamweight)

Marcin Prachnio vs Philipe Lins (light heavyweight)

Dean Barry vs Mike Jackson (welterweight)