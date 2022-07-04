Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 04 July 2022 10:06
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 10 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

Recommended

The prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday 11 July (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on 10 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Jamie Pickett vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes (women’s flyweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Antonina Shevchenkov vs Cortney Casey (women’s flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Recommended

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov (bantamweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in