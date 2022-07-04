The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 10 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday 11 July (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on 10 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Jamie Pickett vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes (women’s flyweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Antonina Shevchenkov vs Cortney Casey (women’s flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov (bantamweight)