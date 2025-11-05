Paddy Pimblett highlights one way he outdid Islam Makhachev as UFC spat continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy Pimblett has fired back at Islam Makhachev, after the Russian played down the Liverpudlian’s credentials as a potential UFC title challenger.

Pimblett has been linked to a shot at Ilia Topuria, who won the lightweight title in June after it was vacated by Makhachev. Now, Makhachev is preparing to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight belt on 22 November.

“I don’t know how I see it playing out, but I hope ‘JDM’ absolutely punches his little head in,” Pimblett, 30, told UFC Europe on Tuesday.

“I hope JDM batters him. I think JDM is a much better boxer, and if he can keep it on the feet, then he will absolutely batter him – and I hope he does.

“Islam was chatting pony the other day, saying who have I beat? He got a title shot at lightweight off beating Bobby Green, someone who I beat faster than you, you little bum.

“So, how about that one, Islam? Get back down to lightweight and I’ll punch your head in as well.”

Makhachev beat King [formerly Bobby] Green in 2022, after the American replaced Beneil Dariush on short notice. Makhachev, 34, sealed a TKO of Green in three minutes and 23 seconds, before Pimblett submitted him in three minutes and 22 seconds in 2024. “Paddy The Baddy” therefore outdid Makhachev by one second.

After beating Green, Makhachev submitted ex-champion Charles Oliveira later in 2022 to win the vacant lightweight belt, which the Russian retained a record-breaking four times.

Meanwhile, Pimblett built on his win over Green by stopping former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in April.

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett (left) controlled Michael Chandler before stopping him in April ( Getty Images )

But last week, Makhachev dismissed Pimblett’s credentials as a possible title challenger, saying: “Paddy beat who? Tony Ferguson, who else? Michael Chandler? Everybody beats Chandler.

“He can do some things, but I don’t see a big chance [against Topuria]. Honestly, it’s not a big challenge for Topuria. Arman [Tsarukyan], it’s a really big deal if [Topuria] beats Arman – he’s got good skills in striking, wrestling, grappling. He’s a good fight.

“But Paddy? Nobody’s checked Paddy before.”

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev (right) submitted Renato Moicano in January ( Getty Images )

If Makhachev can beat Della Maddalena, he will eclipse his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov again.

Nurmagomedov retained the UFC lightweight title three times before retiring as champion, and he never pursued gold in a second division. Makhachev broke Nurmagomedov’s joint-record for title defences at 155lb and is now chasing two-weight champion status. However, Nurmagomedov – now 37 years old – did retire unbeaten, while Makhachev has one professional loss to his name.