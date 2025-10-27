UFC schedule 2025: Every fight left this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is racing by, with numerous high-stakes fights in the books – and others lined up.
The year kicked off with Islam Makhachev breaking the record for successful lightweight title defences, as he swiftly submitted Renato Moicano, a late-notice replacement for Arman Tsarukyan. Since then, Makhachev has given up the belt with the aim of challenging for welterweight gold, and it’s Jack Della Maddalena who possesses that welterweight title, having put on a striking clinic to dethrone Belal Muhammad.
Two other champions have vacated their belts this year, too: Ilia Topuria gave up the featherweight strap before winning the lightweight title vacated by Mackhachev, courtesy of a first-round knockout of divisional great Charles Oliveira; and Jon Jones finally retired from MMA, relinquishing the heavyweight title in the process, allowing interim champion Tom Aspinall to finally be elevated.
Elsewhere, Merab Dvalishvili has continued his dominance as bantamweight champion, securing three straight wins in title defences against Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley and Cory Sandhagen. Similarly, Alexandre Pantoja remains immovable as flyweight king, while two other Alex’s regained their gold: featherweight great Volkanovski, after Topuria left the division, and 205lb king Pereira – who lost his belt to Magomed Ankalaev in March before winning their rematch in short order.
Khamzat Chimaev is eyeing his first title defence, having dominated Dricus Du Plessis to win the middleweight crown, and there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion; all main events and title fights are five rounds):
Saturday 1 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Steve Garcia vs David Onama (featherweight)
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ante Delija (heavyweight)
Jeremiah Wells vs Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)
Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier del Valle (featherweight)
Charles Radtke vs Daniel Frunza (welterweight)
Allan Nascimento vs Rafael Estevam (flyweight)
Prelims
Billy Elekana vs Kevin Christian (light-heavyweight)
Timmy Cuamba vs Changho Lee (bantamweight)
Donte Johnson vs Sedrique Dumas (middleweight)
Ketlen Vieira vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)
Alice Ardelean vs Montserrat Ruiz (women’s strawweight)
Phil Rowe vs Seokhyeon Ko (welterweight)
Talita Alencar vs Ariane Carnelossi (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 8 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown (welterweight)
Prelims
Adrian Yanez vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women’s bantamweight)
Josh Hokit vs Max Gimenis (heavyweight)
Tecia Pennington vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 15 November – UFC 322 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, US
Jack Della Maddalena (C) vs Islam Makhachev (welterweight title)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Zhang Weili (women’s flyweight title)
Sean Brady vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)
Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)
Beneil Dariush vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)
Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez (women’s flyweight)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Cody Haddon (bantamweight)
Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline (women’s strawweight)
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico (middleweight)
Saturday 22 November – UFC Fight Night – ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar
Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)
Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)
Volkan Oezdemir vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)
Jack Hermansson vs Myktybek Orolbai (welterweight)
Serghei Spivac vs Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight)
Bekzat Almakhan vs Aleksandre Topuria (bantamweight)
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Kyoji Horiguchi (flyweight)
Alex Perez vs Asu Almabayev (flyweight)
Felipe Lima vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)
Ismail Naurdiev vs Ryan Loder (middleweight)
Bogdan Grad vs Luke Riley (featherweight)
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev vs Rafael Cerqueira (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 6 December – UFC 323 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Petr Yan 2 (bantamweight title)
Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Joshua Van (flyweight title)
Jan Blachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)
Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)
Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos (featherweight)
Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott (bantamweight)
Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)
Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)
Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)
Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan (heavyweight)
Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres (lightweight)
Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)
Nazim Sadykhov vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)
Saturday 13 December – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape (flyweight)
