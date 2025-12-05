UFC London date confirmed for 2026 but which British stars could fight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UFC will return to London on 21 March, the mixed martial arts promotion has announced.

The UFC has long made annual visits to the English capital, with the O2 Arena playing host to events for many years, and it will be no different in 2026.

The iconic arena will welcome back the UFC on 21 March, with the fight card yet to be revealed. However, certain British stars from past events will almost certainly be absent.

Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall have been protagonists of UFC London events in recent years, but “Meatball Molly” has now transitioned into boxing, Aspinall is essentially restricted to numbered events as a champion, and Pimblett’s participation in the event depends on his January outing.

At UFC 324, Pimblett will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, and a win would surely confine him to numbered UFC events in the near future – like Aspinall. However, if Pimblett is to lose in January, he could make a quick turnaround for UFC London in March, provided he is not injured.

On that note, fans continue to await news of Aspinall’s next fight, with the heavyweight champion suffering from an eye injury at the moment. The Wigan fighter made his first defence of the undisputed heavyweight title in October, but his bout with Ciryl Gane was ruled a no-contest in round one, when the French challenger poked Aspinall in the eye multiple times.

open image in gallery Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, for a few reasons, will almost certainly not feature at UFC London ( AFP via Getty Images )

Aspinall’s fighting future is up in the air, and March will almost certainly come too soon for the 32-year-old’s Octagon return – even if he wasn’t likely to fight on a numbered card next time out, in an expected rematch with Gane.

In this year’s UFC London main event, former welterweight champion Leon Edwards was submitted by Sean Brady. The Jamaican-born Briton has since lost again, suffering a knockout by Carlos Prates in November.

Still, Edwards could feature at the O2, while Pimblett’s teammates Luke Riley and Shaqueme Rock will likely seek places at UFC London. Each made his UFC debut in November, with Riley scoring a knockout win, while Rock was beaten on points.

Other British UFC talents include rising heavyweight prospect Mario Pinto, who also represents Portugal, and featherweight fan-favourite Nathaniel Wood.

However, arguably the likeliest headliner is Lerone Murphy, who was unlucky not to receive a featherweight title shot this coming January, when Alexander Volkanovski will defend his belt against Diego Lopes.

open image in gallery Lerone Murphy is unbeaten and scored a stunning KO of Aaron Pico last time out ( Getty Images )

Last time out, Murphy stopped Aaron Pico with a stunning spinning back elbow, remaining unbeaten and extending his win streak to nine.

Addressing Friday’s announcement that the UFC is set to return to the English capital, the promotion’s president Dana White said: “London is one of the premier fight cities in the world. The fans are passionate, the energy is incredible.

“The last time we were there, we broke the highest-grossing Fight Night record in UFC history. London always delivers and I can’t wait to get back."

Per a press release, tickets for UFC London will go on general sale via AXS on 6 February. However, fans can register their interest in advance and receive priority access on 5 February. Fight Club members can get even-earlier access on 4 February.