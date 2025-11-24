UFC schedule 2025: Every fight left this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled in the rest of 2025
Another year of UFC action is nearly up, with numerous high-stakes fights in the books – and others still lined up.
The year kicked off with Islam Makhachev breaking the record for successful lightweight title defences, as he swiftly submitted Renato Moicano, a late-notice replacement for Arman Tsarukyan. Then in spring, Makhachev gave up the belt with the aim of challenging for welterweight gold, and it was Jack Della Maddalena who fell to the Russian in November – as Makhachev’s legacy went beyond that of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Other champions have vacated their belts this year, too: Ilia Topuria gave up the featherweight strap before winning the lightweight title vacated by Mackhachev, courtesy of a first-round knockout of divisional great Charles Oliveira; and Jon Jones finally retired from MMA, relinquishing the heavyweight title in the process, allowing interim champion Tom Aspinall to finally be elevated. Meanwhile, Zhang Weili vacated her strawweight title but failed to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko at flyweight.
Elsewhere, Merab Dvalishvili has continued his dominance as bantamweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja remains immovable as flyweight king, while two other Alex’s regained their gold: featherweight great Volkanovski and 205lb king Pereira. Also, Khamzat Chimaev is eyeing his first title defence, having dominated Dricus Du Plessis to win the middleweight crown, and there are plenty more intriguing fights left in 2025.
Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for the rest of the year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion; all main events and title fights are five rounds):
Saturday 6 December – UFC 323 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Petr Yan 2 (bantamweight title)
Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Joshua Van (flyweight title)
Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)
Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott (bantamweight)
Jan Blachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres (lightweight)
Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)
Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)
Nazim Sadykhov vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)
Early prelims
Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)
Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)
Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan (heavyweight)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)
Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos (featherweight)
Saturday 13 December – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape (flyweight)
Giga Chikadze vs Kevin Vallejos (featherweight)
Neil Magny vs Yaroslav Amosov (welterweight)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Marcus Buchecha (heavyweight)
Joanderson Brito vs Melik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)
Amanda Lemos vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)
Melquizael Costa vs Morgan Charriere (featherweight)
Cesar Almeida vs Cezary Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Melissa Croden vs Luana Santos (women’s bantamweight)
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Tereza Bleda (women’s flyweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments