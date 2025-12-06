UFC 323 live: Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan fight start time, undercard results and updates tonight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 final faceoff for title rematch | UFC 323

Two titles are on the line at UFC 323 tonight, with the main event pitting bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili against former champion Petr Yan.

Dvalishvili, who outpointed Yan two years ago while closing in on a title shot, is remarkably seeking a fourth straight successful defence of the belt in 12 months. The Georgian outpointed Umar Nurmagomedov in January and Cory Sandhagen in October, either side of a submission victory over Sean O’Malley – the man he dethroned last year.

Meanwhile, Yan enters Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on the back of a three-fight winning streak, having snapped a shocking three-fight losing streak. Since early 2024, the Russian has outpointed former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Song Yadong, and Marcus McGhee. Now, he eyes redemption against Dvalishvili at last.

Plus, in tonight’s co-main event, the dominant Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt against rising prospect Joshua Van, who – at just 24 years old – would become the UFC’s youngest-active champion with a win.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 323 main card and prelims, below.