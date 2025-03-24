Paddy Pimblett offers surprising response to Michael Chandler ‘cheater’ reputation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy Pimblett has addressed claims that his upcoming opponent Michael Chandler ‘cheats’ in fights, offering a surprising response to those suggestions.

Liverpudlian star Pimblett will fight Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on 12 April, in what is the biggest bout of “Paddy The Baddy”’s career.

And ahead of that clash, scheduled for five rounds, Pimblett addressed claims that Chandler has a tendency to ignore the rules. After Dustin Poirier submitted Chandler in 2022, he accused his fellow American of “fish-hooking” him (putting his fingers in Poirier’s mouth to lift his head and facilitate a choke) and blowing blood from his nose onto Poirier’s face.

More recently, fans took to social media in November to accuse Chandler of intentionally throwing hammer fists to the back of Charles Oliveira’s head, in a fight that “Iron Mike” lost on points.

“I always say: ‘If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying,’” Pimblett laughed, while speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik.

“You know what I mean? That’s on the ref. If he’s just throwing hammer fists at the back of Charles Oliveira’s head, Charles had the need to move his head, or the ref needs to say something to him.

“I did watch that fight. He does hammer fist him about 12 times to the back of the head, and he knows what he’s doing! If I was in that position and I’m Charles, I’m saying: ‘Ref, what are you doing here?’ Like, that was some bad refereeing right there.

open image in gallery Michael Chandler (left) during his second loss to Charles Oliveira, in November ( Getty Images )

“Obviously, I’ve seen the Poirier one as well – Poirier saying he tried to fish-hook him to get the choke and stuff like that. I’ll do the same thing as Poirier if that happens: I’ll bite his fingers, try to cut it off with my teeth.”

Pimblett, 30, was referring to Poirier saying he bit Chandler, 38, during their fight, to deter the divisive American from grabbing the inside of his mouth.

In any case, Pimblett is confident of a win on 12 April, as he looks to stay unbeaten in the UFC and edge towards the lightweight title picture.

“He comes out and he tries to absolutely take your head off, swinging overhands, left hooks,” Pimblett said of Chandler. “And that’s all anyone’s tried to do against me: [try to] knock me out, and no one’s ever knocked me out. Michael Chandler’s not going to be the first person to.

“Just like last time, I think I’m going to keep him on the end of my range, I’m going to kick him, frustrate him, and I do think I could land the knockout blow as he steps in. Like a punch, a knee, a kick, an elbow, and as he steps in – he leans all of his weight forwards and leans into a shot – I think I could knock him out.

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett (right) at UFC London on Saturday, where his close friend Molly McCann retired ( Getty Images )

“I also think I could TKO him with leg kicks. I don’t think he’s going to try and take me down. He knows I’ll submit him.”

Last time out, Pimblett submitted King Green in Manchester in July. That result took the Scouser’s professional record to 22-3, and 6-0 since his UFC debut in 2021. Of those six wins, three have come via submission, one by knockout, and two via decision – including a controversial points win against Jared Gordon in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chandler’s decision loss to Oliveira took his UFC record to 2-4. The former three-time Bellator champion debuted in the UFC with a knockout of Dan Hooker in 2021, before losing to Oliveira by TKO and Justin Gaethje on points. He bounced back with an iconic front-kick KO against Tony Ferguson in 2022, before losing to Poirier via submission and Oliveira on points in their rematch.

Two years separated Chandler’s last two fights, as he waited for Conor McGregor. The lightweights were paired in early 2023, though no fight date was announced. Eventually they were scheduled to meet in June 2024, but McGregor suffered a broken toe and withdrew from the bout on two weeks’ notice.