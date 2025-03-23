Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British MMA icon Molly McCann has announced her retirement from the sport after defeat at UFC London, admitting “I came, I saw, I didn't conquer.”

The 34-year-old Liverpudlian was submitted in the first round by Brazil’s Alexia Thainara, who was a late replacement for original opponent Istela Nunes and impressed on her promotional debut, earning the victory with a rear-naked choke.

McCann, who has won 14 of her 22 fights across a 10-year-career, then announced afterwards that she would be hanging up her gloves. She exits as probably the greatest British female MMA fighter in history, having been the first Englishwoman to win in the UFC.

Having been a former flyweight champion in UK-based promotion Cage Warriors, she won seven of her 14 bouts in the UFC (six by knockout) since a 2018 debut and became renowned for her spinning elbow knockouts, while earning a UFC flyweight record three performance-of-the-night bonuses.

And while she admits she didn’t achieve all her goals, McCann was eager to pass the baton on to her compatriots as she departed the MMA scene.

“This sport has given me everything. This promotion has given me everything and it deserves that back and I can't give it any more,” she explained.

“I came, I saw, I didn't conquer and get the belt. My time is done now.

“The Brits that are left in – it's your time now, girls. Do more than I could. I knocked on the door and opened it. Don't take no for an answer. Have that blind faith in yourself. No one's opinions can deter you from what your goal is.

“The only thing that separates you from your goal is how much you're willing to chase it. Thank you for it all.”

open image in gallery Alexia Thainara was able to submit Molly McCann inside the first round ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery MCCann then took off her gloves after the fight, signalling her retirement from the sport ( Action Images via Reuters )

Rosi Sexton became the first British female to fight in the UFC in 2013 but McCann has been a genuine trailblazer with her success in MMA’s biggest promotion.

Retirement comes after four defeats in her past five fights but the charismatic scouser bowed out on home soil, with her friends, family and legion of fans in attendance.

“The camps are too hard and, to keep it all together, it's too hard to not get the wins and take the damage,” added McCann

“UFC and Dana (UFC president Dana White), I started this sport at 24 and I have given you all my heart and soul. Tonight, with that performance on a week's notice, it's not good enough. The UFC deserves more.

"From a little girl from Norris Green to fighting in arenas – look at me, look at what I've managed to do."