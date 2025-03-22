Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
UFC London LIVE: Leon Edwards fights Sean Brady in must-win main event

Follow live as home favourite Edwards faces Brady, while aiming to bounce back from his title loss

Will Castle
at the O2 Arena
,Alex Pattle
Saturday 22 March 2025 15:02 GMT
Rio Ferdinand puts UFC star Leon Edwards in chokehold

Leon Edwards faces Sean Brady in a must-win fight tonight, as the welterweights headline UFC London.

Edwards is competing for the first time since losing the division’s title to Belal Muhammad in July, when he was comprehensively outwrestled and outpointed in Manchester. Now the British-Jamaican fights on home soil again, and versus another wrestler as he takes on Brady.

The American steps in to face Edwards after the latter’s original opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, was pulled from UFC London and placed in a title fight with Muhammad. And Edwards, 33, believes he can set up a title shot against the winner of Muhammad vs Della Maddalena – which is scheduled for May – by beating Brady, 32.

Also in action at the O2 Arena are Liverpudlian star “Meatball” Molly McCann and London’s own Nathaniel Wood, while the co-main event pits Jan Blachowicz against Carlos Ulberg.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC London main card and prelims, below:

UFC London LIVE: Start time tonight

UFC London takes place at the O2 Arena tonight.

The prelims will start at 5pm GMT (9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm GMT (12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET).

Former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will feature in tonight's co-main event
Former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will feature in tonight’s co-main event (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle22 March 2025 15:20

UFC London LIVE: Welcome!

Leon Edwards before his last fight, his July title loss to Belal Muhammad in Manchester
Leon Edwards before his last fight, his July title loss to Belal Muhammad in Manchester (PA Wire)
Alex Pattle22 March 2025 15:00

