Paddy Pimblett has said he plans to ‘take off’ Jordan Leavitt’s ‘head’ when the lightweights clash at UFC London on Saturday.

Pimblett was the star of the show at UFC London in March, and the Liverpudlian will feature on this weekend’s card at the O2 Arena, too.

The 27-year-old, who is 2-0 in the UFC with two stoppage wins, faces American Leavitt (10-1), who dismissed Pimblett’s abilities at Wednesday’s media day.

“He’s been talking all sorts of s***, lad,” Pimblett (18-3) said in response. “He’s an absolute crab, he’s an absolute idiot. He can’t throw a punch to save his life. He’s trying to outweird me, but no one’s weirder than me.

“My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me. I’m not gonna shoot no takedowns.

“He doesn’t come into fights to win, he tries not to lose. This might be the first time someone actuall s***s themselves in the Octagon.”

Pimblett and Leavitt later faced off, and although the lightweights did not come to blows, the Briton suggested that he will show his opponent no respect on fight night.

“I always touch gloves, but I’m not touching gloves with this little mushroom,” Pimblett said. “I’ve never really been p****d off heading into a fight, but I want to hurt him.

Paddy Pimblett celebrates his win over Rodrigo Vargas in London this March (Getty Images)

“I’m gonna batter him. If I get the chance, I’m going to split him open with elbows and rearrange his face. I can’t wait to come out and absolutely flatline him. I’m gonna put him unconscious.”

Pimblett played down the chances of his emotions affecting his performance, however, insisting: “I’m still very relaxed, mate, don’t worry.”

Pimblett also gave an emotional response when asked about his friend Lee Hodgson, a four-year-old Liverpudlian who recently passed away after suffering from terminal cancer.

“That’s why I know Jordan Leavitt isn’t gonna hurt me. I know baby Lee is gonna be in there with me, lad,” a tearful Pimblett said.

The former Cage Warriors champion also addressed the cost of living crisis in Britain, saying: “It’s absolutely disgraceful, then you’ve got this [politician Rishi] Sunak saying he wants to sort the country out. Just do a general election and let’s see the [Conservatives] get voted out. Sunak is a multi-millionaire, his bird’s a billionaire. It’s absolutely despicable that more and more people are eating from food banks.”

Pimblett’s revelation about his fight pay, which was far lower than most fans expected, went viral in March, but the 27-year-old assured the media that his wages had improved ahead of Saturday’s bout.

“Oh, it’s good. It’s good. Don’t you worry about that,” the Liverpool FC fan said. “I’m nearly [the biggest star in the UFC] already. I’ve only had two fights [in the promotion].

“This will be my last fight in the UFC for a good few years, until we come here and do Anfield. I will be fighting on pay-per-views in the US.”