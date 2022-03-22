Paddy Pimblett vows to give UFC earnings to people of Liverpool

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett has said he will use the earnings from his UFC career to help the people in his home city.

Pimblett made it two first-round finishes from two fights in the UFC by stopping Rodrigo Vargas at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

And the 27-year-old spoke during his post-fight press conference about his intention to do good with the money he makes from fighting in mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion.

“I’m from Liverpool lad, we’re not Tories,” Pimblett said. “We don’t get ahead of ourselves, you know what I mean? My city keeps me grounded.

“I hope I do end up earning as much as Conor McGregor, lad, then no child in my city will eat from a food bank ever again.

“I’m gonna give back to my city.”

Pimblett is quickly emerging as one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC.

The lightweight said after UFC London that he will not fight anyone in the top 15 of the promotion’s 155lbs division unless the company adds a few “zeroes” to his wage.

“Paddy The Baddy” further outlined his plans to use his money to help the people of Liverpool, saying: “Something I’ve been planning on doing the last few months is to start my own charity.

“I think after this fight I’m gonna get it done.”