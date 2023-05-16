UFC’s ‘BMF’ title returns as Dustin Poirier fights Justin Gaethje for vacant belt

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC’s ‘BMF’ title will make its return in July, as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje clash in the main event of UFC 291.

Poirier beat Gaethje via TKO in 2018, and the Americans will square off again in Utah, with the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ title on the line.

The UFC introduced the belt in 2019 as a prize for the winner of a fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, with the latter winning via doctor stoppage. WWE star-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson then wrapped the gold around Masvidal’s waist.

The title has not been involved in any fights since then, and Masvidal retired from mixed martial arts last month after a loss to Gilbert Burns. The UFC is now reintroducing the belt, which will be up for grabs when Poirier and Gaethje meet in a lightweight bout on 29 July.

After beating Gaethje in 2018, Poirier went on to become interim champion in 2019 before losing to official champion Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission later that year. In 2020, Gaethje similarly claimed the interim title before losing to Nurmagomedov by submission while trying to unify the belts.

In Poirier’s last fight, the “Diamond” submitted Michael Chandler in November, a year after Gaethje outpointed “Iron Mike”. Gaethje most recently fought at UFC 286 in March, narrowly outpointing Rafael Fiziev.

The winner of Poirier vs Gaethje 2 may emerge as the next challenger for reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is due to return to the ring in October.

In the co-main event of UFC 291, Alex Pereira will take on Jan Blachowicz. The bout marks Pereira’s light-heavyweight debut in his first fight since losing the middleweight title to Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, Blachowicz is a former light-heavyweight champion.

Also, Paulo Costa faces Ikram Aliskerov, while Tony Ferguson goes up against Bobby Green, and Michael Chiesa fights Kevin Holland.