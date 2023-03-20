Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Gaethje has hit out at Michael Bisping’s commentary on the UFC 286 main event, accusing the former champion of being ‘biased’.

At London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, Gaethje won the co-main event with a majority decision over Rafael Fiziev, before Leon Edwards retained the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards outpointed Usman, a teammate of Gaethje, to continue his reign as Britain’s second ever UFC champion. Bisping, who held the middleweight title from 2016 until 2017, was the first.

Speaking at a press conference after UFC 286, American Gaethje said: “I thought [Usman] won the fight, but I’m probably as biased as the judges.

“[I’m] certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping, who shouldn’t have been nowhere near a microphone during that fight. It sucks.

“It’s not my call,” the lightweight added. “I just thought it was very unprofessional.”

Edwards was a majority-decision winner against Usman, winning 48-46 on two judges’ scorecards, while the third read 47-47.

The result marked a successful first title defence for Edwards, while Bisping also retained his belt once before losing it to Georges St-Pierre. Bisping, 44, followed that submission defeat with a knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum three weeks later. The Manchester fighter retired shortly thereafter.