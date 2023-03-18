UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman latest updates
Follow live updates as Leon Edwards defends the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman, after Justin Gaethje faces Rafael Fiziev
Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman tonight, in the main event of UFC 286 at London’s O2 Arena.
Jamaican-born Edwards knocked out Usman in stunning fashion in August, taking the belt from the Nigerian-American to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.
For Edwards, the result also marked revenge for a points loss to Usman in 2015, meaning tonight’s main event will round out a trilogy between the pair.
In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje takes on rising contender Rafael Fiziev, in a fight that is almost guaranteed to steal the show.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 286, below. The event will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Wood vs Carolina – Round 3
Carolina lands a spearing southpaw cross, spraying sweat from Wood’s head!
Woods trips the Brazilian but then beckons her to her feet.
Another brawling exchange to end the fight!
Wood vs Carolina – Round 3
Final round! Hard body kicks from both women.
Wood with a harsh cross. She backs up Carolina, who tags the Scot with a step-away, counter right hook.
Again Carolina switches stance. The flyweights engage in a messy punching exchange.
Wood vs Carolina – Round 2
Wood is breathing heavily. She lands another oblique kick, then checks a leg-kick attempt nicely.
Now a good front kick from Wood, landing to the body!
She backs up Carolina, who blitzes the Scot to get off the fence.
Lots of stance-switching by the Brazilian, who digs knees into the body of Wood in the clinch.
Wood then pushes Carolina away and lands a knee to the head as the Brazilian falls! Great shot, just about legal.
Wood vs Carolina – Round 2
Wood flicks out a front kick upstairs but misses. She backs up Carolina now, and the flyweights exchange awkward hooks.
A right hook lands clean for Carolina, who then tags her opponent with a left cross. Wood responds with an oblique kick to the knee.
Good elbows in close by Wood now, in a bit of payback for Carolina’s shots in Round 1!
Wood vs Carolina – Round 1
Wood blocks a head kick. The women clinch, and Carolina lands a knee and elbow in close.
More strikes connect for Carolina, in a strong end to the round for the Brazilian.
Wood vs Carolina – Round 1
Wood misses with a one-two, and Carolina grabs her against the fence. The pair reverse the position back and forth.
They trade knees to the body before separating, and Wood just misses with a left hook. Now the Glaswegian lands an oblique kick to the knee of Carolina.
Carolina tries a spinning back elbow, the shot she was knocked out with in this very ring 12 months ago!
A great reception for Wood here.
Next up is a women’s flyweight bout between Scotland’s Joanne Wood and Luana Carolina.
Brazil’s Carolina was on the receiving end of Molly McCann’s iconic, spinning-back-elbow knockout last March.
That docked point really cost Herbert!
Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein ends as majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).
