✕ Close Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman make weight ahead of trilogy bout at UFC 286

Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman tonight, in the main event of UFC 286 at London’s O2 Arena.

Jamaican-born Edwards knocked out Usman in stunning fashion in August, taking the belt from the Nigerian-American to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.

For Edwards, the result also marked revenge for a points loss to Usman in 2015, meaning tonight’s main event will round out a trilogy between the pair.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje takes on rising contender Rafael Fiziev, in a fight that is almost guaranteed to steal the show.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 286, below. The event will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.