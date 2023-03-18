Jack Shore ‘didn’t want to take’ UFC 286 fight because of father’s chemotherapy

Jack Shore has admitted he "didn't want to take" his fight against Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286 because of his father's ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

"He only finished chemo two weeks ago", Shore explained.

"At the beginning when I got offered the fight I didn't want to take it because of the timescale", he said.

Shore won his fight by submission in the second round of the contest on Saturday (18 March).

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.