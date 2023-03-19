Moment Leon Edwards retains UFC title after decision win against Kamaru Usman

Watch the moment Leon Edwards learned he had successfully made the first defence of his title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

Edwards won the bout on Saturday (18 March) by majority decision, after five gruelling rounds against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

The Englishman was able to put to bed the eagerly awaited trilogy bout between the pair in front of home fans at the O2 arena in London.

