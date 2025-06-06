Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean O’Malley is set to have his father in his corner at UFC 316 this weekend, where “Sugar Sean” aims to regain the bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili.

In September, Dvalishvili comprehensively outwrestled the striking specialist to win the belt, before retaining the gold with a comeback decision win against Umar Nurmagomedov in January.

O’Malley, meanwhile, has not fought since his loss to the Georgian and hopes he will be coming in fresh for this rematch in New Jersey, where his father will be part of his corner team.

“It’s a cool gift to be able to give your dad,” said the American, 30, at the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference on Thursday (5 June).

“His 60th birthday, he’s gonna be sitting there cageside, watching me fight. There’s nothing better I could give to him. I’m excited for him to be in there.”

Dvalishvili, 34, initially gave credit to O’Malley for being humble ahead of their second showdown, although the champion changed his tune as the press conference progressed.

“This is a new fight, this is a new challenge,” said Dvalishvili, who has won 12 straight fights, dating back to 2018. “Like Sean said, he will be 70 per cent better. I am expecting him to be a better version of himself than last time. I know now he’s humbled, but he wants to knock me out, and I’m here to not let him do that.

“I’m gonna break him. After, we can be friends, no problem, but 7 June, we are enemies again. I’m gonna show a better fight and break him.

open image in gallery Merab Dvalishvili (top) dominated Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 ( Getty Images )

“This is the fight business, and of course I’m ready for everything. He’s a tough fighter, he has 10 wins in the UFC, and wherever it goes, I’m gonna make sure I’m gonna win. I’m not gonna give my belt to him; this is mine, and I’m gonna keep it. We can be friends after. Let’s go.”

However, after O’Malley said, “Come Sunday, no one’s gonna give a f*** about Merab. You know, I truly believe I’m gonna knock Merab out,” the Georgian fired back: “Keep talking, and you’re gonna get more humbled.

“I’m making people humble, you will see 7 June. He was playing all this time like a humble guy, but okay: I’ll show you again, one more time. Keep talking.”

Earlier in the press conference, O’Malley said: “This is a completely different fight, but [I’m] undefeated in rematches, we’re gonna keep it that way. Merab’s mastered his skillset, no excuses, he won the first fight. We’re fighting again, that’s it.”

open image in gallery Dvalishvili after retaining his title against Umar Nurmagomedov in January ( Getty Images )

O’Malley’s only career defeats have come against Dvalishvili in September and Marlon Vera in 2020. Sugar Sean avenged his stoppage defeat by Vera with a clinic in March 2024 to retain the 135lb title on points.

That result was O’Malley’s only successful title defence, after he won the belt with a knockout of Aljamain Sterling in 2023.