Sean O’Malley has his eyes set on reclaiming the bantamweight crown as he goes up against old foe Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316.

The relentless Georgian champion dismantled O’Malley at UFC Noche last year to claim the belt, which he has since defended in impressive fashion against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Hardware is also on the line in the co-main event, with Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison hoping to become only the second fighter to boast both a gold medal and a UFC title, when she faces off against women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena.

Elsewhere on the card, former Bellator world champion Patchy Mix makes his debut in the promotion, while Kevin Holland returns for what is already his third fight of the year, against Vicente Luque. A rescheduled bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer is also set to take place.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 316.

When is the event?

UFC 316 takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, USA, on Saturday (7 June). The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set to start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

open image in gallery Merab Dvalishvili (top) dominated Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 ( Getty Images )

Odds

Dvalishvili - 4/11; O’Malley - 13/5

Pena - 9/2; Harrison - 1/6

Full card (subject to change, ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main card

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Sean O’Malley 2 (men’s bantamweight title)

Julianna Pena (C) vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight title)

Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix (bantamweight)

Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

open image in gallery Dvalishvili is impressing as bantamweight champion ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Johnny Walker vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (heavyweight)

Khaos Williams vs Uros Medic (welterweight)

Early prelims

Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong (women’s flyweight)

Jeka Saragih vs Joosang Yoo (featherweight)

Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)