The UFC’s most active fighter Kevin Holland has admitted that he “doesn’t remember” some of his fights as he prepares to once again return to the Octagon next month.

Holland faces Vicente Luque on June 7, his 21st fight for the UFC since 2020, which makes him the promotion’s most regular competitor over the past five years.

A fan favourite due to his activity and charismatic personality, Holland equalled the record for most UFC wins in a calendar year back in 2020 - managing five fights and winning all of them.

"My whole career I've always been pretty active,” he told BBC Sport. “You're an athlete, you can't be an athlete for 40 years, you can only be it for so long. So take advantage and wish for the best.

"Between super matches in jiu jitsu, Muay Thai, MMA, I'd fight seven to eight times a year. I've always fought a lot, never really sit on my butt too much.

"I've had so many fights I don't remember none of them."

Holland last fought at UFC London back in March, beating Gunnar Nelson by decision to return to winning ways, two months after being finished in the first round by Reinier de Ridder.

Bouncing back from defeat is seemingly what Holland is best at, saying he barely needs any time to rest and recuperate before returning to the cage.

"As soon as I was healthy to go it's straight back in the gym,” he added. “It's simple, I like to stay in there and stay active.

open image in gallery Kevin Holland last competed in March, when he beat Gunnar Nelson ( Getty Images )

"I don't really need much time in between fights, two days is typically all a man needs."

Luque, ranked 14th at welterweight, will be his third bout of 2025, with Holland eyeing a potential return to the top 15 with a win.

However, Holland does not look too far into the future when it comes to his fighting career, taking things one bout at a time.

"I'm just focused on one thing only, and that's the fight coming up," he said.

"Treat MMA like a real job. Respect and appreciate it, listen to your coaches, and put the grind in. Don't listen to the critics, listen to the coaches."