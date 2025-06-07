UFC 316 live: Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2 start time, fight card, updates and results
O’Malley aims to regain the men’s bantamweight title from Dvalishvili, after losing their first clash last year
UFC 316 will culminate in two bantamweight title fights tonight, with the main event pitting men’s champion Merab Dvalishvili against Sean O’Malley.
Dvalishvili makes his second defence of the belt here, having dethroned O’Malley with a comprehensive decision win in September, before outpointing Umar Nurmagomedov in a stunning comeback in January.
Tonight’s rematch in New Jersey is a classic striker versus grappler match-up, with “Sugar Sean” confident he can find the knockout blow that he was unable to produce in his first clash with the Georgian grappler.
And the co-main event sees the women’s bantamweight title contested, as Julianna Pena aims to extend her second reign, taking on Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison, who previously held gold in the PFL as well.
Also in action are former Bellator champion Patchy Mix, who makes his UFC debut here, fan favourite Kevin Holland, and former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. Holland’s bout with Vicente Luque and Gastelum’s fight against Joe Pyfer are ones to follow, and we’ll have you covered with all the action, below.
UFC 316 live: Fight card in full – prelims and main card
Main card
Julianna Pena (C) vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight title)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix (bantamweight)
Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)
Prelims
Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van (flyweight)
Azamat Murzakanov vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)
Serghei Spivac vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (heavyweight)
Khaos Williams vs Andreas Gustafsson (welterweight)
Early prelims
Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong (women’s flyweight)
Jeka Saragih vs Joosang Yoo (featherweight)
Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)
Marquel Mederos vs Mark Choinski (lightweight)
UFC 316 live: How to watch tonight’s fights
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
UFC 316 live: What time do fights start tonight?
UFC 316 takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey tonight.
The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then set to start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
We will begin our live fight coverage at 1am BST, when the regular prelims start; at that time, we’ll also round up the early-prelim results.
