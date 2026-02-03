Shavkat Rakhmonov removed from UFC rankings after fresh injury woe
Rakhmonov has not fought since winning a No 1 contender’s bout with Ian Machado Garry in December 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov has been removed from the UFC’s welterweight rankings, as his injury woes continue.
Rakhmonov last fought in December 2024, beating Ian Machado Garry in a No 1 contender’s fight, but his planned title shot against Belal Muhammad fell through when Rakhmonov succumbed to an injury.
The Kazkh, 31, hinted that he had fought through that knee injury in his contest with Machado Garry, and it ultimately forced him out of a title fight with Muhammad last spring.
Rakhmonov vs Muhammad was actually first due to take place in December 2024, but Muhammad suffered a bone infection in his foot, which led Machado Garry to step in. The Irishman was the first opponent not to lose to Rakhmonov via stoppage, but the latter emerged victorious on points.
Muhammad returned in May 2025, losing his title to Jack Della Maddalena, who in turn lost the belt to Islam Makhachev in November. All the while, Rakhmonov has claimed he will fight for the title as soon as he returns.
But after re-injuring his knee, Rakhmonov has undergone surgery for the second time in the last year, and he is not expected to fight again until late 2026 at the earliest. As a result, he has been removed from the UFC’s welterweight rankings.
In late January, a video circulating on social media appeared to show the Kazakh on crutches and in a leg brace, and he has now shared a statement on social media.
“A fighter’s path has never been easy,” Rakhmonov wrote. “Life doesn’t give us challenges we can’t overcome. Every dream comes at a price and sometimes that price is your health.
“Today, I have to be honest: due to ongoing injuries, I’ve had another surgery and will need time to fully recover. As a result, my return to the Octagon will be postponed.
“It’s not easy to accept, but I truly believe every setback is part of a bigger plan. I will come back stronger, smarter, and hungrier than ever. My goal is still alive. The UFC belt still has to come to Kazakhstan.
“Thank you to everyone who stands by me no matter what. This is not the end of the journey, it’s an important chapter of it.”
A potential title fight between the unbeaten Rakhmonov (19-0, 18 stoppages) and reigning champion Makhachev (28-1, 18 stoppages) is a mouthwatering prospect, but it looks increasingly distant.
In the meantime, there has been much speculation that Makhachev, 34, will defend his belt against former champion Kamaru Usman, 38.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks