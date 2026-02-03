Shavkat Rakhmonov removed from UFC rankings after fresh injury woe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shavkat Rakhmonov has been removed from the UFC’s welterweight rankings, as his injury woes continue.

Rakhmonov last fought in December 2024, beating Ian Machado Garry in a No 1 contender’s fight, but his planned title shot against Belal Muhammad fell through when Rakhmonov succumbed to an injury.

The Kazkh, 31, hinted that he had fought through that knee injury in his contest with Machado Garry, and it ultimately forced him out of a title fight with Muhammad last spring.

Rakhmonov vs Muhammad was actually first due to take place in December 2024, but Muhammad suffered a bone infection in his foot, which led Machado Garry to step in. The Irishman was the first opponent not to lose to Rakhmonov via stoppage, but the latter emerged victorious on points.

Muhammad returned in May 2025, losing his title to Jack Della Maddalena, who in turn lost the belt to Islam Makhachev in November. All the while, Rakhmonov has claimed he will fight for the title as soon as he returns.

But after re-injuring his knee, Rakhmonov has undergone surgery for the second time in the last year, and he is not expected to fight again until late 2026 at the earliest. As a result, he has been removed from the UFC’s welterweight rankings.

open image in gallery Shavkat Rakhmonov (right) last fought in December 2024, against Ian Machado Garry ( Getty Images )

In late January, a video circulating on social media appeared to show the Kazakh on crutches and in a leg brace, and he has now shared a statement on social media.

“A fighter’s path has never been easy,” Rakhmonov wrote. “Life doesn’t give us challenges we can’t overcome. Every dream comes at a price and sometimes that price is your health.

“Today, I have to be honest: due to ongoing injuries, I’ve had another surgery and will need time to fully recover. As a result, my return to the Octagon will be postponed.

“It’s not easy to accept, but I truly believe every setback is part of a bigger plan. I will come back stronger, smarter, and hungrier than ever. My goal is still alive. The UFC belt still has to come to Kazakhstan.

open image in gallery Former lightweight king Islam Makhachev won the welterweight belt in November ( AP )

“Thank you to everyone who stands by me no matter what. This is not the end of the journey, it’s an important chapter of it.”

A potential title fight between the unbeaten Rakhmonov (19-0, 18 stoppages) and reigning champion Makhachev (28-1, 18 stoppages) is a mouthwatering prospect, but it looks increasingly distant.

In the meantime, there has been much speculation that Makhachev, 34, will defend his belt against former champion Kamaru Usman, 38.