Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor’s ‘chicken nugget’ taunt in the aftermath of UFC 274.

Ferguson lost his fourth straight fight as he suffered a brutal front-kick knockout by Michael Chandler on Saturday, with McGregor taking to Twitter to mock “El Cucuy” for his loss.

Sharing still images of the knockout, former dual-weight champion McGregor wrote: “Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy.

“If you pulled that out of a McDonald’s bag you’d dip it in sauce and eat without a moment’s thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legit @McDonalds chicken nugget. That’s Crazy!”

Lightweight Ferguson, 38, has vowed to continue fighting despite his poor form and the nature of his loss to fellow American Chandler.

And the former interim lightweight champion also took aim at McGregor, replying to the Irishman on Twitter.

“Ahhh There’s my b***h. Next time tag me p***y,” Ferguson wrote.

“Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not [yours] anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no b***s McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun.”

Prior to his loss to Chandler, Ferguson suffered consecutive defeats by Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, with the loss to Gaethje in May 2020 ending a 12-fight, eight-year win streak for “El Cucuy”.