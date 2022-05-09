Tony Ferguson has said he is ‘just getting started’ in the UFC following his brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler on Saturday.

The lightweights met in a highly-anticipated bout at UFC 274, with former interim champion Ferguson starting well and even dropping Chandler in the first round.

It was early in the second that Chandler secured the knockout, however, putting his fellow American out cold with a front kick to the face. Ferguson, who appeared to be unconscious for a few minutes after being hit with the strike, was soon taken to a local hospital.

The result extended Ferguson’s losing streak to four fights, but the 38-year-old is seemingly intent on bouncing back.

“Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA on his victory at UFC 274,” Ferguson tweeted on Monday, having left the hospital.

“Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F***in’ wild, I love this s***! Feels good to be back & hungry again.

“We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight.”

Michael Chandler recorded one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history against Ferguson (USA TODAY Sports)

Ferguson was scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on numerous occasions prior to the Russian’s retirement in 2020, but the fight fell through each time.

Prior to Ferguson’s current losing streak, he was unbeaten in eight years. The American won 12 straight fights in that period, before losing to Justin Gaethje via fifth-round TKO in May 2020.

In December of the same year, Charles Oliveira dominated Ferguson over three rounds to secure a unanimous-decision win. Ferguson then suffered the same fate against Beneil Dariush last May, before taking on Chandler last weekend.