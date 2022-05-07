UFC 274 LIVE: Oliveira vs Gaethje stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow live updates from the main card and prelims
UFC 274 takes place in Phoenix, Arizona this evening, with two title fights topping a card that also features a highly-anticipated clash between fan favourites. However, one of those title fights comes with an unexpected twist.
In the main event, Charles Oliveira was set to defend the lightweight belt against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, but the Brazilian missed weight by half-a-pound on Friday and was stripped of the title. Oliveira is now also ineligible to win back the belt tonight, though Gaethje can still claim the gold. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas is out for revenge against Carla Esparza. Namajunas is in her second reign as strawweight champion, while Esparza – who submitted her fellow American in their first meeting – was the division’s first ever title holder and is out to emulate Namajunas by winning the belt for a second time.
Those fights follow a match-up that pits Chandler against Tony Ferguson as both lightweights look to get back in the win column. Chandler has lost his last two bouts, while former interim champion Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak. A win for either American could propel them back into the title picture, however, given each man’s name value.
Follow live updates from the UFC 274 main card and prelims, below.
UFC 274
Some news: Donald Cerrone is ill, per UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and his bout with Joe Lauzon has been cancelled.
As a result, this evening’s final prelim fight – Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams – has been moved onto the main card.
That welterweight contest will kick off the main card, in fact.
UFC 274
Here’s the key story around UFC 274, as of Friday night:
Charles Oliveira has been stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight ahead of his main event against Justin Gaethje.
Oliveira came in one pound over the 155lbs limit on his first attempt at Friday’s weigh-in, before trying again while surrounded by a curtain and hitting the scales at 155.5lbs.
The Brazilian was given an extra hour to make weight but again came in at 155.5lbs on his third and final effort.
As a result, the promotion has stripped Oliveira of the belt, which the 32-year-old is also ineligible to win back on Saturday.
Opponent Gaethje, however, can claim the gold in the UFC 274 main event.
More here:
Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after missing weight for Gaethje clash
The Brazilian is also ineligible to win back the belt at UFC 274, but opponent Gaethje can claim the gold
UFC 274
UFC 274
Here’s our main-event preview (N.B. piece was written prior to Oliveira missing weight):
This week, Joe Lauzon produced perhaps the most succinct and fitting description of fellow UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje that has ever been uttered: “He’s a guy who will light himself on fire just to burn you a little bit.”
Gaethje has been in enough firefights that we must have passed the point of labelling it a tendency, or proclivity; it is a speciality.
Still, it is difficult not to feel as though the fire with which the American is playing this week might just scorch him – potentially for good.
“Once a coward, always a coward.” Those were Gaethje’s words this week as he offered his honest thoughts on Charles Oliveira, his opponent in the UFC 274 main event on Saturday.
Full piece here:
Justin Gaethje thrives in firefights but risks scorching himself at UFC 274
Gaethje has doubled down on his suggestions that Oliveira is a ‘quitter’, but he may find out how outdated that observation is this weekend
