UFC 278 LIVE: Usman vs Edwards stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

Follow live updates and results from the prelims and main card, as Edwards looks to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion in the main event
Leon Edwards has the chance to become the second British champion in UFC history tonight, when he challenges Kamaru Usman for welterweight gold in Salt Lake City.
Seven years ago, Usman outpointed Edwards as part of what has become a 19-fight win streak for the Nigerian-American, who is considered by many to be the UFC’s pound-for-pound king. Edwards has not lost since, however, winning nine bouts in a row and having to wait patiently for his first title shot. The Jamaican-born Briton will look to avenge his loss to Usman and leave Utah as champion this evening, with the welterweight title fight topping what should be an entertaining card.
In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to the Octagon after three years away. The American, who has suffered three knockout losses in his last four fights, takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa – who himself offers a significant KO threat. Prior to that bout, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo continues to chase another shot at the bantamweight belt. The Brazilian icon takes on Merab Dvalishvili in what could be an intriguing contest at 135lbs. Follow round-by-round live updates and results from UFC 278, below:
We’ll have updates from the remaining prelim fights as they each finish!
Well, Britain’s other world champion hopeful came up short tonight.
Leon Edwards may just be the best welterweight on the planet. There are few fighters who combine such crisp striking and efficient grappling with such enviable ring IQ. The Jamaican-born Briton is truly the epitome of a mixed martial artist, and his skillset might even be unmatched in eclecticism at 170lbs. The problem is, to prove himself as the best on the planet, Edwards must do something he has already failed to do: beat Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 278 this Saturday.
Edwards, however, dismisses any notion that he is haunted by his sole defeat in the UFC, one which gave way to a nine-fight win streak that has finally earned the luckless but patient 30-year-old a shot at the gold.
“I think it’s more just a memory now,” the Birmingham native says of his 2015 loss to the man who now reigns atop the division. “I watched it back a few times. It’ll be two different fights; I think whoever approaches [the rematch] thinking it’s gonna be the same exact fight, they’re gonna lose. I’ve literally erased it from my memory, I’m just going in there thinking this is a brand new opponent.”
Full interview:
Leon Edwards is out for revenge, gold and history in Kamaru Usman rematch
Interview: Edwards will become Britain’s second ever UFC champion if he can avenge his 2015 loss to Usman, with the welterweight title on the line this time
The early prelims are in fact in the books, here’s how they played out:
Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 4:34)
Aoriqileng def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Victor Altamirano def. Daniel da Silva via first-round TKO (ground strikes, 3:39)
Main card
Kamaru Usman (C) vs Leon Edwards 2 (welterweight title)
Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold (middleweight)
Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)
Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)
Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)
Prelims
Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)
Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)
Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana (featherweight)
AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)
Early prelims
Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)
Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)
Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)
