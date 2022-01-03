UFC 278 LIVE: Usman vs Edwards stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

✕ Close "If they're thinkin' that I'm slippin', it's going to be a bad night for them" says Usman before facing Edwards

Leon Edwards has the chance to become the second British champion in UFC history tonight, when he challenges Kamaru Usman for welterweight gold in Salt Lake City.

Seven years ago, Usman outpointed Edwards as part of what has become a 19-fight win streak for the Nigerian-American, who is considered by many to be the UFC’s pound-for-pound king. Edwards has not lost since, however, winning nine bouts in a row and having to wait patiently for his first title shot. The Jamaican-born Briton will look to avenge his loss to Usman and leave Utah as champion this evening, with the welterweight title fight topping what should be an entertaining card.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to the Octagon after three years away. The American, who has suffered three knockout losses in his last four fights, takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa – who himself offers a significant KO threat. Prior to that bout, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo continues to chase another shot at the bantamweight belt. The Brazilian icon takes on Merab Dvalishvili in what could be an intriguing contest at 135lbs. Follow round-by-round live updates and results from UFC 278, below: