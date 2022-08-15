UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.

Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.

Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title defence. In fact, the “Nigerian Nightmare” has not only retained the gold against Covington twice, but also against Jorge Masvidal on two occasions. Usman has claimed to be “lapping” the opposition, and a second win against Edwards would drive home that point.

Thirty-year-old Edwards, meanwhile, last fought in June 2021, surviving a late scare to outpoint Nate Diaz after dominating the fan favourite for the best part of five rounds.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 278.

When is it?

UFC 278 takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salk Lake City, Utah on Saturday 20 August.

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5m CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 21 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card then begins at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Kamaru Usman after knocking out Jorge Masvidal in their rematch (AP)

Usman – 2/7

Edwards – 13/5

Via Betway.

Full card

Main card

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Leon Edwards 2 (welterweight title)

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana (featherweight)

Early prelims

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)