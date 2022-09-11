UFC 279 fans boo tribute to the Queen and chant ‘USA’ at Las Vegas event
Sections of the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena booed a tribute to Elizabeth II, following the British monarch’s death this week
Fans at UFC 279 booed a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday (10 September), before chanting “USA” as the fight card got under way in Las Vegas.
The UFC pay-per-view, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena, began with a brief tribute to the Queen, who died on Thursday (8 September).
A moment of remembrance also began, but many fans in the 18,000-capacity venue reacted by booing and chanting “USA”, as reported by Adam Hill of Las Vegas Review Journal and as was noted by numerous UFC 279 viewers on Twitter.
“UFC PPV starts off with a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, which is met with boos and then a USA chant,” Hill tweeted.
The Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday and has been succeeded by her son Charles III as Britain’s monarch.
Many sporting events in Britain were cancelled over the weekend of 10 and 11 September, including Premier League football matches.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies