Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment seeing the pre-fight press conference abandoned.

Now, fan favourite Ferguson will fight fellow veteran Diaz in a five-round, welterweight main event, while Chimaev takes on Holland in a catchweight bout. Meanwhile, Ferguson and Holland’s original opponents – Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez – also meet in a catchweight contest. Fans have long wished to see Americans Diaz, 37, and Ferguson, 38, go head to head, and they will finally get their chance this evening before Diaz rides off into the sunset. Meanwhile, Chimaev’s remarkable rise up the welterweight rankings has hit its first real roadblock, with his future in the division now at least somewhat unclear. Follow live updates from UFC 279 below.