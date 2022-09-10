UFC 279 LIVE: Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight
Follow live updates as Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson clash, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight and caused a shake-up to the UFC 279 card
Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment seeing the pre-fight press conference abandoned.
Now, fan favourite Ferguson will fight fellow veteran Diaz in a five-round, welterweight main event, while Chimaev takes on Holland in a catchweight bout. Meanwhile, Ferguson and Holland’s original opponents – Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez – also meet in a catchweight contest. Fans have long wished to see Americans Diaz, 37, and Ferguson, 38, go head to head, and they will finally get their chance this evening before Diaz rides off into the sunset. Meanwhile, Chimaev’s remarkable rise up the welterweight rankings has hit its first real roadblock, with his future in the division now at least somewhat unclear. Follow live updates from UFC 279 below.
UFC 279 LIVE
The UFC 279 early prelims are under way as we speak!
We’ll be providing a round-up of those results a little later on, before we cover the remaining prelim bouts and the main card in depth with round-by-round updates.
UFC 279 LIVE
While there has naturally been a lot of negativity towards Chimaev this week, here’s a recap of his last fight – a barnburner against Gilbert Burns in April:
Khamzat Chimaev edges brutal clash with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273
Chimaev stayed unbeaten with the split-decision win, before two title fights played out in Jacksonville
UFC 279 LIVE
Following a series of late changes, here is the final card for UFC 279:
Main card
Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson (welterweight)
Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland (catchweight)
Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez (catchweight)
Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson (catchweight)
Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)
Prelims
Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)
Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj (catchweight)
Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)
Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)
Early prelims
Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf (women’s featherweight)
Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili (bantamweight)
Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)
Darian Weeks vs Yohan Yailesse (welterweight)
UFC 279 LIVE
