Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666444222

UFC 280 LIVE: Oliveira vs Makhachev stream, latest updates and how to watch fight today

Follow live updates from the lightweight title fight, plus Sterling vs Dillashaw, Yan vs O’Malley and all the bouts on a stacked card in Abu Dhabi

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 22 October 2022 14:10
Comments
UFC 280: Dan Hardy suggests Khabib's presence puts added pressure on Islam Makhachev

Arguably the most stacked fight card of the year has arrived, as UFC 280 plays out in Abu Dhabi today.

The main event sees the lightweight title up for grabs, with Charles Oliveira out to regain the belt he was stripped of earlier this year as he takes on Islam Makhachev. Oliveira won the gold at 155lbs last May, claiming the title vacated by a retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the Brazilian went on to retain it in December before missing weight this May – one day before a scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. That weight-miss saw Oliveira, 33, stripped of the belt, but he submitted Gaethje one day later to establish himself as No1 contender – while extending his records for most finishes and most submissions in UFC history. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Makhachev has long been seen by many as champion in waiting, and he will have Khabib – his childhood friend and now coach – in his corner at the Etihad Arena.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defends the bantamweight title against former two-time champion TJ Dillashaw, who last summer returned to the Octagon after serving a two-year, drugs-related ban. Prior to that contest, another ex-bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, faces rising star Sean O’Malley. Follow live updates from the UFC 280 main card and prelims below.

Recommended

1666444108

UFC 280 LIVE

As we’ll say again and again throughout the day, this is a *stacked* card.

Here is the card in full:

Full UFC 280 card featuring two title fights tonight

All you need to know about the main event and a stacked card

Alex Pattle22 October 2022 14:08
1666443870

UFC 280 LIVE

Arguably the most stacked fight card of the year has arrived, as UFC 280 plays out in Abu Dhabi today.

The main event sees the lightweight title up for grabs, with Charles Oliveira out to regain the belt he was stripped of earlier this year as he takes on Islam Makhachev. Oliveira won the gold at 155lbs last May, claiming the title vacated by a retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the Brazilian went on to retain it in December before missing weight this May – one day before a scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. That weight-miss saw Oliveira, 33, stripped of the belt, but he submitted Gaethje one day later to establish himself as No1 contender – while extending his records for most finishes and most submissions in UFC history. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Makhachev has long been seen by many as champion in waiting, and he will have Khabib – his childhood friend and now coach – in his corner at the Etihad Arena.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defends the bantamweight title against former two-time champion TJ Dillashaw, who last summer returned to the Octagon after serving a two-year, drugs-related ban. Prior to that contest, another ex-bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, faces rising star Sean O’Malley.

Alex Pattle22 October 2022 14:04

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in