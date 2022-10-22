✕ Close UFC 280: Dan Hardy suggests Khabib's presence puts added pressure on Islam Makhachev

Arguably the most stacked fight card of the year has arrived, as UFC 280 plays out in Abu Dhabi today.

The main event sees the lightweight title up for grabs, with Charles Oliveira out to regain the belt he was stripped of earlier this year as he takes on Islam Makhachev. Oliveira won the gold at 155lbs last May, claiming the title vacated by a retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the Brazilian went on to retain it in December before missing weight this May – one day before a scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. That weight-miss saw Oliveira, 33, stripped of the belt, but he submitted Gaethje one day later to establish himself as No1 contender – while extending his records for most finishes and most submissions in UFC history. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Makhachev has long been seen by many as champion in waiting, and he will have Khabib – his childhood friend and now coach – in his corner at the Etihad Arena.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defends the bantamweight title against former two-time champion TJ Dillashaw, who last summer returned to the Octagon after serving a two-year, drugs-related ban. Prior to that contest, another ex-bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, faces rising star Sean O’Malley. Follow live updates from the UFC 280 main card and prelims below.