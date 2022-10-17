UFC 280 time: When does Oliveira vs Makhachev start in UK and US this weekend?
All you need to know about the main event and a stacked card
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will clash in a highly-anticipated lightweight title fight on Saturday, as the pair headline at UFC 280.
After Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the belt upon his retirement from fighting in 2020, Oliveira (33-8, 1 No Contest) won the vacant gold last May, before retaining it in December. One day before his last scheduled defence this May, the Brazilian was stripped of the title for missing weight. Twenty-four hours later he submitted Justin Gaethje anyway to establish himself as the official No 1 contender at 155lbs.
Meanwhile, Makhachev is seeking to follow in the footsteps of his childhood friend Khabib, who is now one of his fellow Russian’s coaches, by winning the lightweight belt. Makhachev (22-1) is unbeaten in seven years and has long been seen by many as lightweight champion in waiting.
In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against former title holder TJ Dillashaw, after another ex-champion at 135lbs – Petr Yan – takes on rising star Sean O’Malley.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
UFC 280 will take place on Saturday 22 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The prelims will start at 3pm BST (8am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport pay-per-view in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)
Aljamain Sterling (C) vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight title)
Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)
Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)
Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Prelims
Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)
Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)
Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)
Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)
Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson (middleweight)
Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)
Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg (women’s bantamweight)
Odds
Oliveira – 11/8; Makhachev – 4/7
Sterling – 4/7; Dillashaw – 7/5
Yan – 4/11; O’Malley – 2/1
