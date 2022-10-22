Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will clash in a highly-anticipated lightweight title fight on Saturday, as the pair headline at UFC 280.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the belt upon his retirement from fighting in 2020, Oliveira (33-8, 1 No Contest) won the vacant gold last May, before retaining it in December. One day before his last scheduled defence this May, the Brazilian was stripped of the title for missing weight. Twenty-four hours later he submitted Justin Gaethje anyway to establish himself as the official No 1 contender at 155lbs.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is seeking to follow in the footsteps of his childhood friend Khabib, who is now one of his fellow Russian’s coaches, by winning the lightweight belt. Makhachev (22-1) is unbeaten in seven years and has long been seen by many as lightweight champion in waiting.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against former title holder TJ Dillashaw, after another ex-champion at 135lbs – Petr Yan – takes on rising star Sean O’Malley.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 280 will take place on Saturday 22 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prelims will start at 3.30pm BST (8.30am PT, 9.30am CT, 10.30am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight belt in May (Getty Images)

The card will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK – at a cost of £19.95 – with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson (middleweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg (women’s bantamweight)

Odds

Rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley (Getty Images)

Oliveira – 11/8; Makhachev – 4/7

Sterling – 4/7; Dillashaw – 7/5

Yan – 4/11; O’Malley – 2/1

Via Betway.