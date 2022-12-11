Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Paddy Pimblett won a controversial decision against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday night, before Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev drew with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.

Liverpudlian Pimblett, one of the fatest rising stars in the UFC, entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a 3-0 record in the promotion and three stoppages to his name.

The 27-year-old was repeatedly tagged with hard left hooks from Gordon in the first round, however, before arresting momentum by landing a couple of combinations as the round progressed. Pimblett tripped the American late in the round, but Gordon reversed the position to finish the frame on top.

Midway through the second round, Pimblett dragged his opponent to the mat while trying to lock in an unorthodox choke, but Gordon escaped the hold and was quick to stand before clipping Pimblett with a harsh right hand against the fence.

Pimblett retaliated with his own heavy right, before a fire fight ensued. Pimblett appeared to be pulling ahead before being warned for an accidental eye poke late in the round.

“The Baddy” displayed solid takedown defence early in the third and final round but was being controlled against the fence throughout, and he was finally dragged to the canvas inside the last minute. A scramble ensued, with both lightweights standing and Pimblett taking Gordon’s back but unable to find a finish before the buzzer.

All three judges’ scorecards read 29-28 in Pimblett’s favour, with many fans in Las Vegas booing as the result was announced.

In his post-fight interview, however, Pimblett denied commentator Joe Rogan’s suggestion that the bout had been closely contested.

Magomed Ankalaev (right) felt he had done enough to beat Jan Blachowicz and become champion (Getty Images)

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Blachowicz and rising contender Ankalaev fought to a split draw after a back-and-forth bout.

The vacant title was on the line after Jiri Prochazka relinquished it earlier this month due to injury, but it will remain vacant after one judge scored the bout in favour of Poland’s Blachowicz (48-47), one favoured Russian Ankalaev (48-46), and the other scored the fight 47-47.

After the contest, Ankalaev demanded the belt and threatened not to fight for the UFC again, before tearfully making his way back to his locker room. Blachowicz also insisted that he had not won the fight, saying: “Maybe I didn’t lose, but for sure I didn’t win.”