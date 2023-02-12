Jump to content

Liveupdated1676161200

UFC 284 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Makhachev stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

Follow live as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski challenges lightweight title holder Islam Makhachev, after Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett clash for interim gold

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 12 February 2023 00:20
UFC: Conor McGregor's comeback fight announced by Dana White

Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski tonight, in a meeting between the pound-for-pound No 1 and No 2.

Volkanovski’s dominant run atop the featherweight division has secured him the status of the UFC’s pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter, and now the Australian sets his sights on becoming the promotion’s fifth dual-weight champion ever, taking on Makhachev in Perth.

Volkanovski will therefore have the support of a home crowd in tonight’s main event, which marks Makhachev’s first defence of the lightweight title. The Russian claimed the vacant belt by submitting Charles Oliveira in November, following in the footsteps of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov as 155lbs champion.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash to crown an interim featherweight champion, determining who will be next in line for Volkanovski at 145lbs. Follow live updates and results from the UFC 284 main card and prelims, below.

1676161200

UFC 284 LIVE

According to the UFC’s rankings, tonight’s main event pits the promotion’s No 1 fighter, Volkanovski, against its No 2, Makhachev.

But do those evalutations line up with The Independent’s own pound-for-pound UFC rankings?

Find out below:

The Independent’s pound-for-pound UFC rankings

Here are our top 10 men’s fighters in the UFC, in a list to be updated monthly

Alex Pattle12 February 2023 00:20
1676160300

UFC 284 LIVE

The UFC 284 *early prelims* are under way as we speak! We will provide live updates from the subsequent prelims at 1am GMT.

Alex Pattle12 February 2023 00:05
1676160000

UFC 284 LIVE

UFC president Dana White has dismissed Islam Makhachev’s claim that UFC 284 has suffered from insufficient promotion.

Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event tonight, with the card taking place in Perth, Australia.

Ahead of the event, which could see home fighter Volkanovski become the UFC’s fifth ever dual-weight champion, Makhachev suggested that the company has not done justice to the headline bout.

The 31-year-old told RSports Russia: “I see that it is not such big promotion. Dana White himself has some problems [after footage emerged of him slapping his wife]. He does not pay much attention to this fight. Here in Perth, everyone knows about the fight and is looking forward to it, [but] in terms of pay-per-view, yes, more could have been done. I only saw Volkanovski once, in Sydney. A tour could be organised around the world, a [news] conference could be held in America.”

How did White respond? Find out here:

Dana White hits back at UFC 284 star over ‘promotion’ claim

The exchange came after the UFC president briefly forgot the Russian’s name at a news conference

Alex Pattle12 February 2023 00:00
1676158830

UFC 284 LIVE

Alexander Volkanovski has challenged suggestions that he is too small to overcome Islam Makhachev, while outlining his key to winning the lightweight title.

Featherweight champion Volkanovski has been dominant at 145lbs and will tonight look to become the UFC’s fifth ever dual-weight champion, as he challenges recently-crowned lightweight king Makhachev.

“The fact that I’m moving up [in weight], it’s always gonna be like, ‘Ah, you know,’ especially with me being reasonably small as well, short,” Volkanovski told Main Event last week.

“And then they’re looking at it stylistically: ‘This guy’s not only moving up, where people are gonna have a size advantage, now he’s versus the best grappler-wrestler in that division. Strength has never been an issue for me; I’ve always been undersized in everything I did.”

More from Volkanovski here:

Alexander Volkanovski outlines key to victory over Islam Makhachev in UFC 284 clash

The featherweight champion will move up a division to challenge the lightweight title holder this month

Alex Pattle11 February 2023 23:40
1676157630

UFC 284 LIVE

Your preparation for watching a UFC event may not typically involve reading ancient Chinese philosophical texts, but the crux of this weekend’s main event can be traced all the way back to a third-century book entitled the Han Feizi.

In it, Han Fei wrote of the ‘spear and shield paradox’, of what happens when a spear that can pierce any shield encounters a shield that can withstand any spear. In centuries since, the paradox has been framed as such: What happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object?

En route to becoming UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has been an irresistible force. Atop the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski has been an immovable object. On Saturday, Makhachev will carry his spear into Volkanovski’s territory in Perth, while the Australian will haul his shield into the Russian’s territory of the 155lbs division. It will be the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1-ranked fighter, Volkanovski, against the promotion’s No 2.

Here is our main-event preview:

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, and the spear and shield paradox

Featherweight champion Volkanovski will challenge lightweight title holder Makhachev on Saturday

Alex Pattle11 February 2023 23:20
1676156730

UFC 284 LIVE

The UFC 284 *early prelims* begin now! We will provide live updates from the subsequent prelims at 1am GMT.

Alex Pattle11 February 2023 23:05
1676156430

UFC 284 LIVE

Full card

Yair Rodriguez (left) faces off with Josh Emmett ahead of their co-main event

(Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight champion) (lightweight title)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (interim featherweight title)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown (welterweight)

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner (lightweight)

Alex Pattle11 February 2023 23:00
1676148161

UFC 284 LIVE

Alex Pattle11 February 2023 20:42

