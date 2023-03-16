UFC 286 press conference LIVE: Latest updates as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman face off
Follow live updates from London, where Edwards defends the welterweight belt against Usman on Saturday
The UFC 286 press conference takes place in London today, as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman come face to face ahead of their main-event clash.
Edwards knocked out Usman in stunning fashion in August, taking the welterweight title from the Nigerian-American in the final minute of their rematch – seven years after losing to Usman on points.
The old foes will square off once more on Saturday, in a trilogy bout at the O2 Arena in London, as Jamaican-born Briton Edwards defends the belt for the first time.
In the co-main event, former lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje faces rising contender Rafael Fiziev, and both men will appear at today’s press conference in the English capital.
Look at Leon Edwards, and you’ll see gold and green. The romantics will see it in the flicker of the Jamaican flag behind him; the cynics will see it in the glint of his UFC title and the money he can generate.
When the softly spoken, Kingston-born welterweight became Britain’s second ever UFC champion in August – fighting from behind to knock out Kamaru Usman with a minute left on the clock – British MMA finally had a moment to eclipse Michael Bisping’s title win in 2016.
That was not only due to the miraculous nature of Edwards’ victory, which came courtesy of a head kick from the heavens against the pound-for-pound king, a man who had already beaten Edwards; it was also due to the context of the 31-year-old having suffered setback after setback for years leading up to his eventual title shot.
Nothing, seemingly, could rob the moment of its romance, and Edwards’ impending bout also seemed impervious. Why, then, would anyone be disappointed by UFC 286 before it has even begun?
Here is why:
BT Sport risks wasting momentum built by Leon Edwards and British UFC stars
UFC 286 will cost £19.95 for one-time customers as well as subscribers – with the latter already paying a monthly fee of £29.99
“How times change,” Leon Edwards remarks. When the UFC welterweight champion ventures into the heart of the O2 Arena on Saturday, he will be doing so almost three years to the day after the venue’s veins suffered an untimely blockage.
In 2020, Edwards was due for a main-event showdown with former champion Tyron Woodley, only for the onset of the Covid pandemic to consign the fight to an ether of lost contests. “I was heartbroken, devastated,” Edwards says.
But how times change. And this, a defiant Edwards insists, is his time.
Read our interview with Edwards ahead of his first title defence, against Kamaru Usman this weekend:
Leon Edwards: ‘Kamaru Usman is coming into enemy territory’ at UFC 286
Interview: After dethroning Usman in dramatic fashion, Britain’s second ever UFC champion defends the welterweight belt against his rival in London
