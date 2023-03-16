UFC 286 press conference LIVE

✕ Close Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman headline UFC 286

The UFC 286 press conference takes place in London today, as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman come face to face ahead of their main-event clash.

Edwards knocked out Usman in stunning fashion in August, taking the welterweight title from the Nigerian-American in the final minute of their rematch – seven years after losing to Usman on points.

The old foes will square off once more on Saturday, in a trilogy bout at the O2 Arena in London, as Jamaican-born Briton Edwards defends the belt for the first time.

In the co-main event, former lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje faces rising contender Rafael Fiziev, and both men will appear at today’s press conference in the English capital.

Follow live updates from the UFC 286 press conference, below.