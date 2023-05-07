UFC 288 LIVE: Cejudo vs Sterling updates and results
Follow live updates as Cejudo returns after three years away in a bid to regain the bantamweight title
Aljamain Sterling defends the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo tonight, as the latter returns after three years away in a bid to regain the belt.
Cejudo retired from MMA in 2020, moments after retaining the title, which he previously held alongside the flyweight belt. Sterling, 33, went on to win the gold in 2021 and has retained it twice since, and the Jamaican-American puts it on the line again in the main event of UFC 288 tonight.
American Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, is emerging from retirement in an attempt to reclaim the bantamweight strap, and a future shot at the featherweight title is also on the 36-year-old’s radar.
If Cejudo were able to overcome Sterling in New Jersey tonight and then take the featherweight belt, he would become the only three-division champion in UFC history. That is a tall task, however, with Sterling in his prime and fresh off a TKO win against former champion TJ Dillashaw.
Follow live updates below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
UFC 288 LIVE - Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad
Meanwhile, Muhammad has won eight fights in a row with the exception of a No Contest against Leon Edwards in 2021, a year before Edwards won the welterweight title.
Muhammad will now look to overcome Burns and use his history with the reigning champion to set up a shot at the gold.
UFC 288 LIVE - Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad
Former title challenger Burns is a jiu-jitsu specialist with dynamite in his hands.
The Brazilian is seeking a third unanswered win in 2023, which would be a remarkable record at this point in the year – or in any 12-month stretch, to be fair.
He last fought just one month ago, dominating Jorge Masvidal in Miami and sending the hometown fighter into retirement.
UFC 288 LIVE - Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad
Time for the co-main event, a rare five-round one!
Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad clash, with a welterweight title shot having been promised to the winner.
UFC 288 LIVE - Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan
Is an all-Chinese title fight between Yan Xioanan and champion Zhang Weili next?
Stage that bout in China, and what an atmosphere you would have.
UFC 288 LIVE - Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan
Yan Xiaonan def. Jessica Andrade via first-round TKO (2:20).
UFC 288 LIVE - Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan
Round 1
Both fighters stand orthodox. Andrade is really loading up on her shots, winging hooks.
She’s being made to pay for it, though, with Yan picking more precise punches.
And down goes Andrade after a right hook!!
The referee does not hesitate to wave it off!! A career-defining win for Yan!
UFC 288 LIVE - Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan
Yan is out first for this women’s strawweight bout, before former champion Andrade makes the walk.
UFC 288 LIVE - Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan
Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan is up next!
UFC 288 LIVE - Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes
Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
UFC 288 LIVE - Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes
Round 3
Evloev is grappling Lopes against the fence and seemingly in control, until Lopes locks in a Kimura after some subtle misdirects!
He gets Evloev to the mat with it, and it seems to be locked in deep, but Evloev somehow rolls through to relieve the pressure!
Lopes tries for a leg lock in the final seconds, and he has it... but Evloev survives to the buzzer!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies