UFC 288 LIVE: Cejudo vs Sterling updates and results

Aljamain Sterling defends the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo tonight, as the latter returns after three years away in a bid to regain the belt.

Cejudo retired from MMA in 2020, moments after retaining the title, which he previously held alongside the flyweight belt. Sterling, 33, went on to win the gold in 2021 and has retained it twice since, and the Jamaican-American puts it on the line again in the main event of UFC 288 tonight.

American Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, is emerging from retirement in an attempt to reclaim the bantamweight strap, and a future shot at the featherweight title is also on the 36-year-old’s radar.

If Cejudo were able to overcome Sterling in New Jersey tonight and then take the featherweight belt, he would become the only three-division champion in UFC history. That is a tall task, however, with Sterling in his prime and fresh off a TKO win against former champion TJ Dillashaw.