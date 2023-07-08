UFC 290 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez updates and results
Follow live updates from two titles fights and a stacked undercard in Las Vegas
UFC 290 will build towards two major title fights tonight, as Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight belt against Yair Rodriguez, and Brandon Moreno puts his flyweight gold on the line versus Alexandre Pantoja.
Volkanovski and Rodriguez both fought on the same night in February, as “Alexander The Great” lost a controversial decision while challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, after Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight strap. The 145lbs titles will be unified tonight, as pound-for-pound great Volkanovski returns to his usual division to take on the Mexican – one of the most unique strikers in MMA.
In the co-main event, Moreno looks to avenge two losses to Pantoja when he defends the title that he regained in January, when he stopped Deiveson Figueiredo in the Brazilian’s home country to win the pair’s four-fight series. Elsewhere on the card, ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Dricus Du Plessis in a No 1 contender’s bout, and legend Robbie Lawler takes his final bow. There are plenty of other great match-ups tonight, too, which you can follow with our live blog below.
UFC 290 LIVE: Odds for key fights
Volkanovski – 2/9; Rodriguez – 100/30
Moreno – 1/2; Pantoja – 13/8
Whittaker – 1/4; Du Plessis – 3/1
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski – pound-for-pound No 1?
After suffering the sole defeat of his professional career in 2013, Alexander Volkanovski won a stunning 22 fights in a row. In fact, his only pro loss came against a welterweight champion, until this February.
Seven of the Australian’s last eight fights have pitted him against ‘elite’ fighters, and in 2022 Volkanovski put on a clinic against fan favourite Chan Sung Jung before producing a masterclass to outpoint Max Holloway for the third time, leaving no doubt about his superiority over the man he dethroned in 2019. In doing so, the 34-year-old enhanced his own claim to be labelled the 145lbs GOAT. He even holds a win against the other standout contender for that title – Jose Aldo – as well as Chad Mendes and Brian Ortega.
Volkanovski is as dynamic, composed and well rounded as they come. He had the chance to confirm his status as pound-for-pound king when he challenged lightweight champion Makhachev on home turf in February, in a bid to become just the fifth ever dual-weight UFC champion, and – although he narrowly lost on points – he remained our No 1. That is due to the stunning performance produced by the Aussie in that fight, with Volkanovski dropping Makhachev twice, neutralising the Russian in many of the grappling exchanges, and arguably winning the bout despite a significant size disadvantage.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound UFC rankings
Here are our top 10 men’s fighters in the UFC, in a list to be updated throughout the year
UFC 290 LIVE: Brandon Moreno – exclusive interview
In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno looks to avenge two losses to Alexandre Pantoja when he defends the flyweight title that he regained in January.
Here’s an excerpt from our exclusive interview with the Mexican – the first fighter from his country to ever hold gold in the UFC:
Before the punching bags, there were piñatas.
“Yeah, man!” Moreno beams to The Independent. “I don’t know if piñatas are very popular in the UK, but obviously in Mexico they are so popular. I was born watching my parents work so hard in the piñata business, for me and my brothers. It was a very interesting childhood I had!”
Moreno helped his parents in their venture, which they still run to this day, but shifted his focus entirely to fighting as a 22-year-old.
“I remember I stopped after my first UFC fight,” he recalls. “I finished The Ultimate Fighter, then the UFC called me for a short-notice fight, and I won the fight and the Performance of the Night bonus. With that money I bought my house and everything, and I stopped working with my parents.
“But they were so proud of their little kid. Right now, they’re still working on the piñata business, but because they love to work! If I tell them, ‘Hey, you don’t need to keep working,’ they will say something like, ‘We want to keep working because we feel alive, we feel very good doing this.’”
Full interview:
Brandon Moreno, piñatas and the promise that inspired UFC supremacy
Mexico’s first ever UFC champion talks to Alex Pattle about helping the family business before beginning a remarkable in-ring career
UFC 290 LIVE: How to watch in UK and US
UFC 290 will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
How to watch UFC 290 online and on TV this weekend
The men’s featherweight and flyweight titles will be on the line, topping off a stacked card in Las Vegas
UFC 290 LIVE: Important start times
A reminder of tonight’s timings:
The early prelims began at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims set to follow at 1am BST on Sunday 9 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). That is when our full live coverage will begin.
The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
What time does UFC 290 start in UK and US this weekend?
The men’s featherweight and flyweight titles will be on the line, topping off a stacked card in Las Vegas
UFC 290 LIVE: Main card and prelims
Below is tonight’s card in full. Bo Nickal was originally due to face Tresean Gore, while Jack Della Maddalena was set to fight Sean Brady before the latter was replaced by Josiah Harrell. Harrell was pulled from the fight yesterday, after a pre-fight scan revealed a serious brain injury! Thank goodness that was found. Della Maddalena is no longer competing tonight, in any case.
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)
Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)
Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)
Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)
Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn (middleweight)
Prelims
Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)
Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez (catchweight)
Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)
Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)
Early prelims
Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)
Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell (bantamweight)
Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)
Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
UFC 290 LIVE
The early prelims are under way! We’ll have a round-up of those results for you at approximately 1am BST, when the regular prelims begin.
That’s also when our full live updates will begin, continuing through until the end of UFC 290!
UFC 290 LIVE
