Leon Edwards will defend the welterweight title against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296 tonight.
Edwards won the belt with a stunning knockout of Kamaru Usman in 2022, before retaining the gold against his old foe in London in March. Now the Jamaican-born Briton makes his second title defence, as he faces the controversial Covington.
The American, 35, previously held the interim title, but he twice failed to dethrone Usman – losing to the “Nigerian Nightmare” via TKO in 2019 and on points in 2021. Covington bounced back each time, however, most recently dominating Jorge Masvidal for a decision victory.
That win over his friend-turned-rival came 21 months ago, however, and Edwards will look to exploit any potential ring rust that Covington has. Edwards, 32, will also look to punish Covington, after the American insulted the champion’s late father at this week’s press conference.
In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt in a rematch with Brandon Royval, while other highlight bouts include Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson and Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Follow live updates and results from the prelims, main card and main event of UFC 296, below.
UFC 296 LIVE: Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa
Round 1
Both women stand orthodox. Rosa with an overhand right and low kick on the opposite side. Now Aldana kicks low.
Aldana pops Rosa with a jab. Rosa comes back with a right cross and another inside low kick. And she repeats the combination two more times.
Now an outside low kick on the right, and Aldana stumbles! That lead leg is taking a battering. Then Rosa times a one-two perfectly.
Aldana catches Rosa on the end of a left hook upstairs. More leg kicks by Rosa, and Aldana’s lead leg buckles again and again. Her stance is so wide.
A couple of nice straight punches land for Aldana late in the round, though.
UFC 296 LIVE: Prelim updates
Okay, here are the result so far tonight:
Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via first-round KO (3:42)
Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via second-round submission (armbar, 1:18)
Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via second-round submission (rear naked choke, 4:25)
Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via first-round TKO (3:32)
Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday via second-round TKO (0:56)
We begin our live coverage with a women’s bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa!
UFC 296 LIVE: Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand chokes Leon Edwards
Right, just before our fight updates begin in a few minutes (don’t go anywhere!), here’s a fun bit of content...
Manchester United legend and ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand visited Edwards at his gym in Birmingham recently.
Here’s what happened...
UFC 296 LIVE: Edwards vs Covington fight preview and analysis
More thoughts on tonight’s main event:
Arguably, the likeliest route to victory for Edwards is a TKO as Covington lurches forward. Meanwhile, the worst-case scenario could be a fight in which he is overwhelmed and simply cannot get going or set his feet.
The champion must also be disciplined; his recent fights have featured a point deduction in March, an accidental eye poke that led to a No Contest against Belal Muhammad in 2021, and a late scare in his win over Nate Diaz that year, when Edwards dominated but was rocked in the final minute.
All in all, composure will be key to Edwards cracking Covington’s code.
UFC 296 LIVE: Regular prelims under way
The regular prelims are now under way. Just a reminder that our round-by-round updates will begin in a couple of fights’ time. At that time, we’ll also provide a round-up of all tonight’s results so far.
UFC 296 LIVE: Edwards vs Covington is technique against tenacity
Edwards has always had a calm aura about him, but he is tenacious; to highlight that Covington has that same quality in abundance is not to suggest that Edwards doesn’t. Similarly, to praise the beauty and efficiency of Edwards’s eclectic techniques is not to suggest that Covington is entirely raw or reckless. However, he is often wild.
The likelihood in tonight’s main event is that Covington, a cardio machine, will bear down on Edwards for as many of the 25 scheduled minutes as possible, forcing “Rocky” onto the back foot and to compromise on technique. The task for Edwards, then, will be to maintain that technique and to pick holes in the American’s frantic and sometimes faulty striking.
UFC 296 LIVE: Colby Covington wears jacket featuring Donald Trump’s mugshot
Covington carried out his media-day duties for UFC 296 while sporting a jacket featuring Donald Trump’s mugshot.
Ex-US president Trump, who has expressed his intention to be present in Las Vegas tonight, is known to be friends with the controversial Covington.
Trump has attended numerous UFC events in recent years – and as recently as UFC 295 in November – and Covington paid tribute to the 77-year-old on Wednesday by turning up to a media day with a jacket featuring Trump’s mugshot.
UFC 296 LIVE: Leon Edwards reacts as Colby Covington insults his late father
Let’s turn our attention to the main event.
Tensions between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington rose on Thursday, when the controversial American insulted Edwards’s late father at the pre-fight press conference.
UFC 296 LIVE: Ian Machado Garry vs Vicente Luque cancelled
One great fight that is missing from the card? Ian Machado Garry vs Vicente Luque.
That highly-anticipated bout was called off this week after Machado Garry contracted pneumonia.
UFC 296 LIVE: Fight card in full (subject to late changes)
Main card
Leon Edwards (C) vs Colby Covington (welterweight title)
Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Brandon Royval 2 (flyweight title)
Shavkat Rahkmonov vs Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (welterweight)
Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)
Josh Emmett vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)
Prelims
Alonzo Menifield vs Dustin Jacoby (light-heavyweight)
Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)
Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher (bantamweight)
Casey O’Neill vs Ariane Lipski (women’s flyweight)
Early prelims
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Cody Durden (flyweight)
Andre Fili vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
Martin Buday vs Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight)
