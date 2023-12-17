✕ Close Rio Ferdinand puts UFC champion Leon Edwards in chokehold

Leon Edwards will defend the welterweight title against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296 tonight.

Edwards won the belt with a stunning knockout of Kamaru Usman in 2022, before retaining the gold against his old foe in London in March. Now the Jamaican-born Briton makes his second title defence, as he faces the controversial Covington.

The American, 35, previously held the interim title, but he twice failed to dethrone Usman – losing to the “Nigerian Nightmare” via TKO in 2019 and on points in 2021. Covington bounced back each time, however, most recently dominating Jorge Masvidal for a decision victory.

That win over his friend-turned-rival came 21 months ago, however, and Edwards will look to exploit any potential ring rust that Covington has. Edwards, 32, will also look to punish Covington, after the American insulted the champion’s late father at this week’s press conference.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt in a rematch with Brandon Royval, while other highlight bouts include Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson and Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Follow live updates and results from the prelims, main card and main event of UFC 296, below.