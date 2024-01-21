UFC 297 LIVE: Strickland vs Du Plessis fight updates and results tonight
Follow live, with the middleweight title and vacant women’s bantamweight belt on the line in Canada
Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis will clash for the UFC middleweight title tonight, with the vacant women’s bantamweight belt also on the line in Toronto.
Strickland won the middleweight title with a seismic upset of Israel Adesanya in September, and now the controversial American makes his first defence of the belt. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Du Plessis enters the main event on the back of a surprise TKO of ex-champion Robert Whittaker in July.
Strickland and Du Plessis have fought each other before, in a sense, having brawled in the crowd at UFC 296 in December, and fans are expecting a scrappy contest this evening.
In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington will fight Mayra Bueno Silva to crown a new women’s bantamweight champion, seven months after the icon Amanda Nunes retired and relinquished the belt.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 297 below.
UFC 297 LIVE: Strickland vs Du Plessis
UFC 297 is taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The early prelims just got going at 11.30pm GMT (4.30pm PT, 6.30pm CT, 7.30pm ET), with the regular prelims due to follow at 1am GMT on Sunday 21 January (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).
The main card will then begin at 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday), and that’s when our fight updates will start!
More info here:
What time does UFC 297 start tonight?
The middleweight title is on the line in the main event, after a fight for the vacant women's bantamweight belt
UFC 297 is airing live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
More info here:
How to watch UFC 297 online and on TV tonight
The middleweight title is on the line in the main event, after a fight for the vacant women’s bantamweight belt
