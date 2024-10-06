✕ Close UFC's Robert Whittaker: 'I believe I'm the most dangerous middleweight ever'

In the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday, Alex Pereira battles Khalil Rountree Jr with ‘Poatan’ aiming to continue his hot streak in the Octagon.

Pereira is now considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet after seizing the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, and a devastating knockout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 further underlined his status as one of the most feared men in MMA.

But now Rountree provides a new test and an intriguing matchup after Dana White elevated ‘The War Horse’ into this title fight having served a four-month suspension for a failed drug test.

Other star fighters in action include Raquel Pennington, who defends her bantamweight title against former champ Julianna Pena, with Jose Aldo against Mario Bautista, plus Kevin Holland locks horns with Roman Dolidze, with fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also in action.

Follow live updates and all the undercard results from UFC 307 below: