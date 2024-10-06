UFC 307 LIVE: Fight updates and undercard results as Alex Pereira battles Khalil Rountree
Alex Pereira targets another big UFC win against Khalil Rountree Jr, while Raquel Pennington, Jose Aldo and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also feature in an action-packed card
In the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday, Alex Pereira battles Khalil Rountree Jr with ‘Poatan’ aiming to continue his hot streak in the Octagon.
Pereira is now considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet after seizing the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, and a devastating knockout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 further underlined his status as one of the most feared men in MMA.
But now Rountree provides a new test and an intriguing matchup after Dana White elevated ‘The War Horse’ into this title fight having served a four-month suspension for a failed drug test.
Other star fighters in action include Raquel Pennington, who defends her bantamweight title against former champ Julianna Pena, with Jose Aldo against Mario Bautista, plus Kevin Holland locks horns with Roman Dolidze, with fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also in action.
Follow live updates and all the undercard results from UFC 307 below:
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree
The main event of the evening is upon us.
Alex Pereira is arguably the scariest man in MMA today and will be eager to keep his stock sky-high as he squares off against Khalil Rountree in tonight’s headliner.
Rountree, who has been thrown straight into the title picture by Dana White after serving a four-month suspension for a failed drug test, is a versatile fighter with immense knockout power.
He has pedigree of finishing some of the best kickboxers on the planet - and while he walks into the Octagon as the heavy underdog, you would be naive to write Rountree off.
We’ve had a fair few decisions tonight. I’d be shocked if this makes it beyond the second round. Fireworks incoming.
UFC 307 LIVE: ‘I want Amanda Nunes to quit ducking'
Julianna Pena has snubbed any insinuation that Kayla Harrison is next in line for the women’s bantamweight title - instead calling on Amanda Nunes to come out of retirement to set up a trilogy bout.
“What I’d really like is for Amanda Nunes to quit ducking and come back to this Octagon to settle it,” she said.
“We’re one and one, that would be the biggest fight in mixed martial arts history in the bantamweight division.
“I do not believe that she’s done. I want to see her back inside the Octagon so we can settle the score once and for all.”
UFC 307 LIVE: Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena
Round five
Both fighters are throwing punches but the altitude is taking its toll. They’re tiring.
Out of the two, Pennington has the more energy but is making what seems to be a mistake by actually initiating a clinch with Pena, who would prefer to get the fight to the ground. However, the challenger doesn’t seem to have anything left in the tank to even try and take the champ down.
Pena then gets rocked with a right and is being pushed back. She responds well with a couple jabs but nothing to put Pennington in too much danger. We go the full 25 minutes and, once again, the judges are required.
Julianna Pena def. Raquel Pennington via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
And newwwwww! Pena edges it on the scorecard to reclaim the throne at women’s bantamweight.
UFC 307 LIVE: Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena
Round four
We’re into the championship rounds and we start with the most significant strike of the bout so far. Pennington throws a head kick and connects foot with face, stunning Pena who does well to stay her feet.
Pennington also finally starts to utilise low kicks, targeting the front leg of Pena. However, it’s boxing that the champ wants to rely on - and with two minutes to go, we see why. She slips Pena before landing a crushing overhand right to earn the first knockdown of the fight.
Pennington then makes the decision to go to the ground, which given Pena’s grappling acumen put the ball back in her court and allowed the challenger to weather the storm.
Pena survives to the buzzer. Fifth and final round required.
UFC 307 LIVE: Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena
Round three
Stiff right from Pena to start off the third, Pennington responds with a left hook.
Pena then does well to close the gap and get the takedown once again, and this time she’s looking to damage. She’s laying in the ground and pound.
Pena then scrambles to get the back and goes for a choke. For a second it looks locked in, but she’s only squeezing the face of Pennington who is able to escape.
UFC 307 LIVE: Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena
Round two
Pennington enjoying success whenever she goes for the calf kick, targeting the front leg that Pena is standing so heavily on.
Pena closes the gap, connects her hands behind Pennington’s back and takes her to the mat, where she possesses the advantage.
Pennington manages to get to her feet but Pena takes the back and is looking for a body triangle. The pair are up against the fence, but little damage is able to be done.
UFC 307 LIVE: Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena
Round one
Five rounds in the docket for the women’s bantamweight title. Let’s have it.
Patient start to the fight as both measure each other out. Pennington connects with a left that gets Pena’s attention and later lands a strike on entry.
Good connection on the low kick from Pena, who goes for a flurry late in the round and catches Penningtin with a jab. The champ responds with a switch uppercut to chin of Pena to see out the first.
UFC 307 LIVE: Two title fights to come
Gold is about to be on the line!
In tonight’s hard-hitting main event, Alex Pereira will face his latest test as the king of light heavyweight as he locks horns with Khalil Rountree.
Among an elite class of two-division champions, Pereira has been unstoppable since claiming the belt in the main event of UFC 295, where he stopped Jiri Prochazka in the second round.
It will be Rountree’s first outing since serving a four-month suspension for a failed drug test, and “The War Horse” will no doubt be desperate to dispel doubters by producing an upset for the ages upon his return.
But before that, Raquel Pennington defends her women’s bantamweight title for the first time since securing the strap at UFC 297, taking on former champion Julianna Pena, who will be eager to reclaim the throne.
Walkouts for your co-main event are imminent.
UFC 307 LIVE: Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista
Round three
Aldo focussing on his boxing but doesn’t get much opportunity to unload before Bautista shoots for his seventh takedown of the fight. It’s stuffed once again, but Bautista has him pushed up against the fence.
Constant pressure, constant level changes. It’s not what the fans are wanting to see, but it’s a smart strategy - because whenever Aldo gets some from freedom, he explodes on Bautista.
That opportunity comes late on and the pair wail on each other for the final seconds, but no last-gasp knockout in this one. We go to a decision.
Mario Bautista def. Jose Aldo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
A very strategic performance from Bautista to secure the biggest win of his career. Safe to say he hasn’t gained many fans in Salt Lake City, however.
UFC 307 LIVE: Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista
Round two
Bautista gets into early trouble as he suffers a cut above his right eye. His vision is effected and Aldo takes advantage with a sharp left hook before going to the body.
With Aldo kicking into gear on the feet, Bautista shoots for the single-leg - but as we know too well, Aldo’s takedown defence is unparalleled.
Even after a wrestling-heavy first round, Bautista doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down but he’s getting hit, first with a crunching left hand from Aldo before eating a knee.
The Brazilian legend has the crowd on his side and after being pressed up against the fence once again, he bursts out with a flurry on the breakaway. Bautista responds with a flying knee which Aldo evades.
